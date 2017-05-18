IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan Cheers as Kolkata Knight Riders Storm Into Qualifier 2

Image Courtesy: IPl/Twitter.

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was in attendance at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while his team beat defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and also the rain to enter the qualifier 2.

Riding on the brilliance of skipper Gautam Gambhir and lethal bowling by Nathan Coulter-Nile, the two-time champions edged out SRH by 7 wickets in a rain-curtailed Eliminator clash.

King Khan proved to be the lucky charm as he saw his team get over the line in thrilling style. Chasing a target of 48 in 6 overs (D/L method), Kolkata were reduced to 12/1 in just 1.1 overs and the likes of Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan were sent back to the hut.

However, Gambhir played a captain's knock of 32 off 25 balls as Kolkata crossed live to fight another day in the competition. KKR will now face Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier on Friday at the same venue.

Following Kolkata's victory, SRK even posted on social media, expressing his happiness. Shah Rukh's twitter post read: "Glad on the winning side tonite. But play offs need to have an extra day in case of an abandoned match. Ami KKR onwards with @GautamGambhir"

Earlier, after their final home game of the competition against Mumbai Indians, SRK had vowed that his team will return to Eden Gardens with the trophy. And with their stunning victory in the Eliminator, it seems that Gautam Gambhir's men will leave no stones unturned in proving their owner's words right and become the first side to lift the trophy thrice.

"It was the last match in Kolkata and a bit unfortunate that none of them will be here. But even if we don't return again to play a match this season, God-willing we will come back with the Trophy", said SRK after their match against MI on May 13.

