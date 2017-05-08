IPL 2017: SRK Gets Nostalgic After Kolkata Thrash Bangalore

Photo Credit: Getty Images

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his team’s thumping victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore by posting a picture from his movie Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. With Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine doing the damage at the top of the innings by adding 105 runs for the opening wicket, SRK posted a picture from the 1994 movie where he played the character of Sunil and Deepak Tijori played the character of Chris.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh posted: “After Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa in '94, Sunil n Chris come together to make 105... well played boys! Ami KKR…”

After Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa in '94, Sunil n Chris come together to make 105... well played boys! Ami KKR... pic.twitter.com/30JSbFaqVE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 7, 2017

Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn tore apart a hapless Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling attack as Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to a 6-wicket win at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kolkata caught Bangalore off-guard when they sent out Sunil Narine to open the innings along with Chris Lynn and skipper Gautam Gambhir was held back by the thinktank. But the decision worked wonders as Narine and Lynn wreaked havoc enroute their respective half-centuries.

Chasing a target of 159, Chris Lynn first made his intentions clear by hitting two fours and a six in the first over itself. However, Narine exploded in the fourth over of the chase and took Samuel Badree to the cleaners by hitting boundaries at will.

With the win, Kolkata are now seated second in the table with 16 points from 12 games. With 2 games left, they must win at least one if they wish to finish in the top two slots.

First Published: May 8, 2017, 9:27 AM IST