IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Nostalgic Talking About KKR's 10-year Journey

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders are through to the playoffs as the fourth team and even though they lost their last group game to Mumbai Indians on Saturday, owner Shah Rukh Khan was present at the Eden Gardens for the first time this season as he has been busy with shooting commitments and the King of Bollywood had a blast.

Taking to Twitter, SRK — as he is fondly called — got nostalgic as he spoke about the highs and lows his team has endured in the last 10 years. His post read: “Nostalgia heartbreaks & highs. Shared a full lifetime with my team over the last 10 yrs in Kolkata our city.Thx all.”

Nostalgia heartbreaks & highs. Shared a full lifetime with my team over the last 10 yrs in Kolkata our city.Thx all pic.twitter.com/BsUvVDAuBg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 14, 2017

While Shah Rukh turned nostalgic, KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir blasted his batsmen for their irresponsible batting after they suffered a nine-run loss against Mumbai Indians.

Chasing 174 to win, KKR were restricted to 164-8 in their stipulated 20 overs. "With the kind of wicket this was, this was chaseable. Had one of the batsmen batted till the end, we would've got there. Just irresponsible shots, batsmen were trying to throw their bats at everything," Gambhir said.

"I thought to restrict them to 174 was an unbelievable effort. I thought we were trying to chase this down on 10-12 overs. We were a batsman short. We need to pull up our socks. If we bat like this it doesn't matter if we're in the Playoffs or not. Got to bat better."

First Published: May 15, 2017, 1:19 PM IST