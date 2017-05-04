IPL 2017: Sheldon Jackson Becomes Ninth Batsman be Dismissed Hit-wicket

Sheldon Jackson. (BCCI Photo)

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders' batsman Sheldon Jackson became the first batsman in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League to be dismissed hit-wicket.

KKR's Jackson was dismissed by Rising Pune Supergiant bowler Washington Sundar during an IPL match at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Sundar’s delivery forced Jackson to go back and he dislodged the bails with his foot in the process.

Playing his third match of the tournament, Jackson, who scored 10 runs, became the ninth batsmen to be dismissed hit-wicket in the tournament history and has joined the likes of Yuvraj Singh, David Warner, Misbah-ul-Haq.

Here is a list of the players who have been hit-wicket in the IPL.

1. Sheldon Jackson

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders

Against: Rising Pune Supergiant

Year: 2017

2. Yuvraj Singh

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Against: Mumbai Indians

Year: 2016

3. David Warner

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Against: Kings XI Punjab

Year: 2016

4. Deepak Hooda

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Against: Delhi Daredevils

Year: 2016

5. Saurabh Tiwary

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Against: Mumbai Indians

Year: 2012

6. Ravindra Jadeja

Team: Chennai Super Kings

Against: Deccan Charges

Year: 2012

7. Swapnil Asnodkar

Team: Rajasthan Royals

Against: Chennai Super Kings

Year: 2009

8. Misbah-ul-Haq

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Against: kings XI Punjab

Year: 2008

9. Musavir Khote

Team: Mumbai Indians

Against: Kings XI Punjab

Year: 2008

First Published: May 4, 2017, 10:50 AM IST