IPL 2017: Sheldon Jackson Becomes Ninth Batsman be Dismissed Hit-wicket

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders' batsman Sheldon Jackson became the first batsman in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League to be dismissed hit-wicket.
KKR's Jackson was dismissed by Rising Pune Supergiant bowler Washington Sundar during an IPL match at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.
Sundar’s delivery forced Jackson to go back and he dislodged the bails with his foot in the process.
WATCH:
Playing his third match of the tournament, Jackson, who scored 10 runs, became the ninth batsmen to be dismissed hit-wicket in the tournament history and has joined the likes of Yuvraj Singh, David Warner, Misbah-ul-Haq.
Here is a list of the players who have been hit-wicket in the IPL.
1. Sheldon Jackson
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders
Against: Rising Pune Supergiant
Year: 2017
2. Yuvraj Singh
Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Against: Mumbai Indians
Year: 2016
3. David Warner
Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Against: Kings XI Punjab
Year: 2016
4. Deepak Hooda
Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Against: Delhi Daredevils
Year: 2016
5. Saurabh Tiwary
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Against: Mumbai Indians
Year: 2012
6. Ravindra Jadeja
Team: Chennai Super Kings
Against: Deccan Charges
Year: 2012
7. Swapnil Asnodkar
Team: Rajasthan Royals
Against: Chennai Super Kings
Year: 2009
8. Misbah-ul-Haq
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Against: kings XI Punjab
Year: 2008
9. Musavir Khote
Team: Mumbai Indians
Against: Kings XI Punjab
Year: 2008