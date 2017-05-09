IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan, Bowlers Guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to 7-wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians

BCCI Photo

Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad after their bowlers put on a scintillating display to help the defending champions cruise to a seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Chasing a modest target of 139, Hyderabad had the worst start possible as Mitchell McClenaghan dismissed David Warner in the second over of the innings itself.

Incoming batsman Moises Henriques then joined forces with opener Shikhar Dhawan and the duo steadied the ship for the hosts. Once SRH had withered the early storm, both Dhawan and Henriques started playing their shots and ripped the Mumbai bowling attack to pieces.

Without paying respect to any of the in-form Mumbai bowlers, the duo kept hitting boundaries at will and put on a scintillating 91-run stand for the second wicket.

Henriques was finally dismissed by Bumrah for 44 but he had done his job by then as Hyderabad were in firm control of the match. Henriques' 35-ball innings included six glorious boundaries as well.

However, Dhawan kept going strong and soon the southpaw brought up his third half-century of the season.

Yuvraj Singh fell for 9 runs off the bowling of Malinga but it was bit too late as Dhawan and Vijay Shankar guided the defending champions over the line with 10 balls to spare.

Hyderabad's victory means that Delhi Daredevils are out of contention as far as a place in final four is concerned. David Warner's troops need a win in their last league match to progress but if they fail to do so and Kings XI Punjab win their final three fixtures, then Glenn Maxwell's men will seal a place in the play-offs at the expense of SRH.

Earlier, Hyderabad put up a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Mumbai Indians to 138/7 in their designated 20 overs.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Mumbai initially struggled on a slower pitch and needed Rohit Sharma's sublime 67 off 45 deliveries to get to 138/7. Mumbai's second-highest scorer was Parthiv Patel with 23.

The classy stroke-maker that he is, Rohit was the only batsman who stand tall against the lethal bowling of Siddharth Kaul (3/24), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29), Mohammad Nabi (1/13) and Rashid Khan (1/22).

Hyderabad captain David Warner exploited the slowish nature of the wicket, as he introduced Afghan off-spinner Nabi in the second over and the latter gave no rooms for the Mumbai batsmen to go for shots.

Nabi struck in his fourth delivery, running through the defence of Lendl Simmons (1). Nabi's effective bowling resulted in another wicket as a desperate Nitish Rana (9) pulled medium pacer Siddharth Kaul to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at mid-off, as Mumbai were reduced to 22/2 in 4.1 overs.

The next delivery could have been Mumbai three wickets down but Parthiv, at the personal score of 10, was dropped by Vijay Shankar at point off Siddharth Kaul.

However, the left-handed batsman couldn't make most of it as exactly 12 deliveries later, he hit straight a Kaul delivery to David Warner at long-on, as Mumbai reeled at 36/3.

Then, captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya (15) forged a 60-run stand for the fourth wicket to bail the team out of the trouble.

Rohit started slowly with ones and twos but got into groove once set his eyes in. He hoicked a leg-spinner Rashid Khan delivery over long-on to launch his attack. He targeted medium pacer Moises Enrique in the 14th over and collected three fours in the Australian's over.

In the next over, Pandya lost his wicket, top-edging Rashid to Enriques at cover in the second ball, as Hyderabad lost their fourth wicket for 96.

Rohit then completed his fifty and further threatened the hosts with a four and a six against Mohammed Siraj and Bhuvneshwar respectively.

His innings ended when he played a Kaul delivery on to his stumps in the first delivery of the 19th over.

The edition's leading wicket-taker Bhuvneshwar then did the job for Hyderabad by removing Kieran Pollard (5) and Karn Sharma (5) as Mumbai were restricted to 138/7.

First Published: May 9, 2017, 12:17 AM IST