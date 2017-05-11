IPL 2017: Shreyas Iyer Hopes to Finish With a Bang

BCCI Photo

Kanpur: After his match-winning knock against Gujarat Lions, Delhi Daredevils batsman Shreyas Iyer said he would aim to win back-to-back Man of the Match awards in the remaining two games for Delhi Daredevils.

"I would have been more happy with finishing the game," said Iyer. "I wasn't thinking much about my hundred, I decided at the start I would bat till the end. The hundred doesn't matter, winning the game does.

"I was just trying to time the ball, was getting the ball in my areas. two matches left, let's hope I get two more Man of the Matches," he said with a smile.

It was a dead rubber with both teams out of the play-off race.

Captain Zaheer Khan too was a happy man. "Feels really good to fall on the right side of the result," he said.

"I felt the energy was low, after being out of the playoffs, but we are a professional side. You have to take these things in your stride and keep working harder.

"We would want to win both games, finish on a high. As a team, everything needs to come together," he added.

First Published: May 11, 2017, 1:01 PM IST