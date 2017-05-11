IPL 2017 : Shreyas Iyer Stars as Delhi Daredevils Edge Gujarat Lions in Last Over Thriller

BCCI Photo

New Delhi: Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins starred with the bat while Amit Mishra proved to be an unlikely hero in the last over as Delhi Daredevils edged Gujarat Lions by two wickets in a last-over thriller at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Wednesday.

Chasing a daunting target of 196, Delhi got off to the worst possible start as in-form batsmen Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant were dismissed in the second over of the innings itself.

Samson tried to pull a Pradeep Sangwan delivery but the ball took an inside-edge and rattled his stumps. While Suresh Raina caught Pant unaware and affected a brilliant run-out in the same over to further peg back DD.

Karun Nair and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship for Delhi and hit few boundaries to help them cross the 50-run mark.

James Faulkner finally got rid of Nair as he gave away an easy catch to Dwayne Smith at covers. Ravindra Jadeja then joined the party as he affected two brilliant run-outs two dismiss Marlon Samuels and Corey Anderson.

However, Iyer kept going and notched up his maiden half-century of the season. But he was losing partners on the other end, as Carlos Brathwaite didn't last long either and fell prey to Dhawal Kulkarni for 11.

Incoming batsman Pat Cummins joined forces with Iyer and this partnership proved to be the turning point of the match.

In the 15th over of the match the duo slammed two boundaries each to kick-start the Delhi chase. While in the next over, Iyer bludgeoned three successive fours of Kulkarni to bring the scoring rate in spectacular fashion.

Cummins started the 17th over of the innings by hitting a huge six off the first ball of Faulkener, while Iyer slammed a six and a four to end it.

At this point Delhi were in cruise control of the match as they needed just 23 off 18 balls. However, Basil Thampi bowled an excellent over — giving away just 8 runs — to pull the match back for Gujarat.

In the penultimate over, Faulkner got rid of Cummins to further dent the Delhi chase. Mohammed Shami hit a boundary to hit four priceless runs for his team on the second last ball of the over.

Thampi dismissed Iyer on the second ball of the last over as Gujarat thought they had done enough to get over the line.

However, Amit Mishra slammed two fours in two deliveries to help Delhi snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in thrilling style.

Earlier, Aaron Finch's flashy half century helped Gujarat Lions recover from the early jolts and post a mammoth 195/5 in their designated 20 overs.

Finch scored a 39-ball 69, laced with six fours and four sixes to raise a 92-run fourth wicket stand with wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik (40) to help the Lions recover from a precarious position after losing the early wickets of opener Dwayne Smith (8), Suresh Raina (6) and Ishan Kishan (34).

Languishing at the bottom of the IPL standings and already out of contention for the play-offs, both the sides have nothing to lose in the contest.

Put in to bat, Smith was the first batsman to be dismissed while attempting a dicey single after adding 21 runs with Kishan before skipper Raina fell prey to Pat Cummins' penultimate ball of his first over of the match.

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra then jolted the Gujarat side in the very next over with the wicket of young Kishan, who looked good for his 25-ball knock, laced with five fours and a six, before a top edge landed in the safe hands of Delhi skipper Zaheer Khan at short fine leg.

Reeling at 56/3, Karthik and Finch began the recovery sensibly, taking the odd singles and helping the bad balls to the boundary as the run rate dropped a bit midway into the innings.

Finch was the aggressor of the duo, dispatching Mishra for consecutive sixes before Karthik joined the party as the Lions reached the three figure mark in the 12th over.

Delhi found it tough to break the partnership with both the right-handers stepping up the gas to race to 148/3 by the 16th over, before West Indian Carlos Brathwaite managed to pack the Tamil Nadu-born stumper, who had faced 28 balls by then and struck four fours and a six.

Thereafter, Finch, who by now had reached his 50 off 32 balls, struck a few blows to add 32 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (13 not out) before Shami's full delivery blew the Australian's middle stump.

Towards the end, James Faulkner (14 not out) and Jadeja added 15 runs as the home side milked 61 runs off the final five overs.

First Published: May 11, 2017, 12:22 AM IST