IPL 2017: Six Arrested After Delhi Police Bust Gambling Den

New Delhi: Gambling during IPL is a common phenomenon and the Delhi Police busted a similar racket where six people were arrested in Shahdara area in East Delhi.

Speaking to CNN-News18 an official confirmed of the arrest and seizure of laptops, mobile phones and LCDs among other things.

“The Delhi Police has a zero-tolerance policy towards gambling and the arrest happened in the Shahdara region. Six people were arrested, two laptops, 22 mobile phones and LCDs were seized from the place. The media will be briefed on the issue later in the afternoon,” the official said.

This is not the first time that people have been caught fixing during the IPL. During the sixth edition of the IPL, even cricketer S Sreesanth was picked up from a Mumbai hotel after they alleged that he was involved in fixing games.

First Published: May 11, 2017, 11:08 AM IST