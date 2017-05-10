IPL 2017: SRH Coach Tom Moody Steals Show With His Dance Moves

File image of SRH Coach Tom Moody (R) and skipper David Warner. (Photo Credit: BCCI)

New Delhi: He is known as one of the more serious coaches in the Indian Premier League, but Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody decided to surprise all with his dance steps in a recent meet and greet session with the fans of the Orange Army.

The franchise posted a video on Twitter where Moody along with Moises Henriques, David Dhawan and Kane Williamson is seen showing their dancing skills, much to the amusement of the fans.

The post reads: “Here's some more busting of moves. Who knew the troops had this going on.

@RedFMIndia

#OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange.”

While the fans loved the show, former Australia batsman Greg Blewett asked Moody to explain the whole dance. He wrote: “Ummm @TomMoodyCricket please explain?”

Skipper David Warner too joined in the fun and wrote: “Not my appearance. I did that one two weeks ago. Glad the footage has gone.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad next play Gujarat Lions in Kanpur on Saturday. They are placed fourth in the points table with 15 points after 13 games.

First Published: May 10, 2017, 11:42 AM IST