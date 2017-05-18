IPL 2017: SRH v KKR - Turning Point - Rain Washes Sunrisers Out

BCCI Photo

Coming into the eliminator, Sunrisers Hyderabad had one of the strongest bowling line-ups in the league.

The batting might not have fired, with Sunrisers just reaching 128 in 20 overs, but they certainly had the bowling to make a match out of it.

Rain washed away any such hopes for the Orange Army, as Duckworth-Lewis reduced Kolkata's target to just 48 runs off 6 overs.

The pitch was not a typical Chinnaswamy pitch and was slow in nature. Something which could have worked in the favor of Sunrisers. The batsmen were struggling to find their timing, something which spinners like Rashid Khan and Bipul Sharma could have exploited.

Bhuvanehwar Kumar's slower balls too would have come in handy. With Chris Jordan making his debut, Sunrisers also had a genuine T20 specialist in their ranks. The bowling certainly ticked all the boxes.

Sunrisers did manage to pick three quick wickets, but that was something which never bothered Kolkata as they had no fear of being dismissed.

Looking back, Sunrisers batting might not have been up to the mark but their supporters have all the right to feel aggrieved.

First Published: May 18, 2017, 1:55 AM IST