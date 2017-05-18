IPL 2017: SRH vs KKR - Star of the Match - Nathan Coulter-Nile

Australian Coulter-Nile returned best figures of (3/34) in his four overs picking up the wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant at crucial junctures. (BCCI Photo)

Coming into the team after an injury, Nathan Coulter-Nile perfectly filled in for Kolkata Knight Riders highest wicket-taker Chris Woakes as his figures of 3/20 restricted the Sunrisers Hyderabad to 128 in their alloted 20 overs.

The pitch wasn't really supporting fast bowlers, but Coulter-Nile bowled smartly and in the right areas, without giving away any loose balls.

First, he got Kiwi captain Kane Williamson, who mistimed his shot and hit straight to extra cover. Williamson was an important wicket as the pitch was such that someone needed to dig-in and go for the big shots later. Something Williamson is more than capable of.

Then, he got Vijay Shankar, who was looking good, batting on 22 off just 17 balls. He was looking to pull one over long on, but didn't hit the ball cleanly enough and the ball went straight to long on.

The final wicket was special, as the big Coulter-Nile took a superb diving catch to dismiss Chris Jordan, and any hopes of a big finish for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He was ably supported by other bowlers, with none of them leaking major runs which helped Kolkata pile on the pressure on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With the team next facing Mumbai Indians, Coulter-Nile will be hoping to continue his form with the ball.

