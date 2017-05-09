IPL 2017: SRH vs MI - Turning Point - Mohammad Nabi's Inclusion

BCCI Photo.

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad registered an easy win over table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Shikhar Dhawan played a match-winning knock in a one-sided affair but the one who should be given credit for laying the foundation for SRH's resounding victory - Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.

Playing his second match of the tournament, Nabi choked the Mumbai batsmen with impeccable line and length.

SRH captain Warner exploited the slowish nature of the wicket, as he introduced Nabi in the second over and the latter gave no rooms for the MI batsmen to go for shots.

Nabi struck in his fourth delivery, running through the defence of Lendl Simmons (1).

Nabi's effective bowling resulted in another wicket as a desperate Nitish Rana (9) pulled medium pacer Kaul to Bhuvneshwar at mid-off, as Mumbai were reduced to 22/2 in 4.1 overs.

Nabi completed his quota of overs with one wicket, conceding only 13 runs.

"Everthing went to plan. Credit to the bowlers, they did the job and gave us a small total to chase. I asked one of top four to go through the end of the game and they did that," SRH captain Warner said after the match.

"I just thought up front with their left handers and with the long boundary and breeze, I bowled Nabi. It was a bit of a hit-or-miss, but it paid off tonight. We just treat every game as a knockout game," Warner said.

First Published: May 9, 2017, 12:19 AM IST