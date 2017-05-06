IPL 2017: SRH vs RPS - Star of the Match - Ben Stokes

BCCI Photo

Ben Stokes' all-round show helped Rising Pune Supergiant became the first team to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their own backyard at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the tenth edition of the league.

Stokes first starred with the bat to help Pune post a fighting total and then wrecked havoc with the ball as Pune registered their eighth win of the season in stunning style.

The Englishman took to the crease in the seventh over of the match when Pune had lost both the openers and only one boundary had been hit by the RPS batsmen till then.

Stokes took the match by the scruff of the neck and increased the scoring rate in a blink of an eye. Stokes hit three huge sixes and one four as his 25-ball 39 played a major role in Pune batsmen giving their bowlers something to defend.

But the all-rounder wasn't done yet as he changed the momentum of the match once again when Hyderabad openers were off to a flier in the chase.

Ben Stokes was introduced into the attack and the move paid dividends straightaway as he got rid of Dhawan (19) on the first ball of his first over. Two ball later, Kane Williamson was sent back to the hut by Stokes as the Kiwi skipper gave away an easy catch to wicket-keeper MS Dhoni.

When David Warner and Yuvraj Singh's partnership was taking the game away from Pune, Stoke once again did the trick for Steve Smith.

The Englishman was introduced the 13th over when Stokes was introduced into the attack and he got rid of skipper Warner for 40 to bring Pune right back into the match.

Stokes was on-fire in the field as well as he picked two difficult catches to complete an all-round performance against Hyderabad.

First Published: May 6, 2017, 9:24 PM IST