IPL 2017: SRH vs RPS - Turning Point - Unadkat Dismisses Yuvraj

Yuvraj Singh (BCCI Photo)

Jaydev Unadkat starred with the ball against Sunrisers Hyderabad as Rising Pune Supergiant edged the defending champions by 12 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Unadkat picked up a stunning hat-trick in the last over of the match, however, it was his penultimate over that proved to be the turning point of the match.

Yuvraj Singh was on top of his game in the match and it was his 54-run partnership with David Warner that brought Hyderabad close to the Pune target after Ben Stokes had picked up two early wickets.

Warner perished in the 13th over to Stokes, but Yuvraj kept on going and it seemed that he will take Hyderabad over the line. By then, the southpaw had hit 47 runs off 42 balls, which included four boundaries and two huge sixes.

Unadkat was introduced in the 18th over and on the first ball itself he got rid of Yuvi to tip the scales in favour of RPS. This moment proved to be the turning point of the match as none of the other batsmen could keep the required rate in check.

Unadkat then did the trick in the final over by picking up a stunning hat-trick as Pune snatched away a victory from the jaws of defeat.

First Published: May 6, 2017, 9:47 PM IST