IPL 2017: Steven Smith Digs Into Sushi Rolls in Khan Market

Photo Credit: Steve Smith/ Instagram

New Delhi: Rising Pune Supergiant are on a roll and skipper Steven Smith is enjoying life to the fullest. With the team slated to play Delhi Daredevils at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Friday, the Pune franchise is already in the Capital and Smith took the opportunity to hop out and eat some delicious Sushi rolls.

Taking to Instagram, Smith posted a picture at the Town Hall restaurant in the Khan Market area. His post read: “Great dinner tonight with the overseas crew in Delhi at the Town Hall Restaurant. I put on a clinic with these sushi rolls, absolutely delightful!”

Pune have been the team to watch over the last two weeks as they have put in one stellar performance after the other. If they beat Gujarat Lions on the back of a brilliant hundred from Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi stood ground against KKR and scored a brilliant 93. And a couple of days back, they became the first team this season to beat SRH at home.

This after a poor start to the season as they failed to get the combination right. But with the players shining in unison, things have looked up for Smith’s team.

First Published: May 10, 2017, 9:49 AM IST