IPL 2017: Steven Smith Lavishes Praise on Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat

BCCI Photo

Pune: Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith praised his bowlers who did a fantastic job in restricting Kings XI Punjab to a meagre 73 in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday.

The Pune victory came off a superb performance by their bowlers which was later complemented by their top-rung batsmen to overhaul the meagre 74-run target set by a hapless Punjab.

Shardul Thakur scalped three wickets for 19 runs while Jaidev Unadkat, Adam Zampa and Daniel Christian took two wickets each.

"It was a nice day. The bowlers did a terrific job. Shardul was outstanding, Unadkat again was outstanding," Smith said after the match.

Commenting on the toss which was a major factor in Sunday's tie, Smith said: "I was fortunate to win the toss, the ball was stopping. It was an easy decision today, the wicket was sticky."

Jaidev Unadkat, who was adjudged Man of the Match for his superb bowling performance, said: "It has been brilliant. We have done all that we have planned in the team meeting. The execution has been brilliant. It has been helping me personally as well."

Unadkat scalped two important wickets -- of opener Martin Guptill on the very first ball of the innings and then Swapnil Singh in the 14th over. The 25-year-old pacer also ran out middle-order batsman Eoin Morgan.

First Published: May 15, 2017, 9:37 AM IST