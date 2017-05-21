IPL 2017: Steven Smith Sends Out Heartfelt Message Ahead of Final

Image Credits: Smith Twitter / BCCI

New Delhi: Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steven Smith has sent out a heartfelt message to fans on social media ahead of the blockbuster finale of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Under the leadership of Smith, Pune finished second in the group phase of the league and also became the first team to enter final, following their stunning win over MI in Qualifier 1.

The Aussie has now posted a message for his fans on social media, appreciating their support over the past few months.

Smith's Instagram post read: "The last 4 months here in India have been incredible. There has been some ups and downs along the way but I've learnt such a great deal. The Test matches were tough but so enjoyable to be apart of. I've met some wonderful people, and I've made some new friends. The IPL and playing with Pune has been a terrific experience and I look forward to spending my last night here in India battling it out in the Final. Thank you to everyone here in India that has made this trip so unforgettable. #grateful #opportunity"

The most striking part about the collage that Smith posted was that it also has a image of him hugging MS Dhoni. Remember, Smith was made the skipper of RPS in place of Dhoni ahead of the start of IPL-10. Many thought that there would be bad blood between these two superstars. However, with their performances on the field and now with Smith saying he's made 'new friends', it's safe to say that there is no problem between the duo.

Smith has been in India since February now, as he led Australia in the four match Test series against India in the subcontinent. Following the conclusion of the Test series, Smith then changed into the Pink of Rising Pune Supergiant and has now led them on the verge of a historic title win in just their second season in the cash-rich league.

First Published: May 21, 2017, 1:15 PM IST