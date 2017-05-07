IPL 2017: Gavaskar Wants Virat Kohli to Get a Reality Check

Virat Kohli is clean bowled by Sandeep Sharma during the match against KXIP. (BCCI)

New Delhi: Even though Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has only spoken about his team’s batting failures as the reason behind the franchise’s poor show in this edition of the IPL, Sunil Gavaskar wants Kohli to cut down on the glamorous shots and lead by example.

Speaking in the post-match show on host broadcasters Sony, Gavaskar said: “Your main batsmen went for the glamour shots instead of looking to play proper cricketing shots. Get the boundary. Between a four and a six the difference is two runs. Because you hit the ball in the air (for six), the risk percentage goes up to a 100.”

Gavaskar said that the shot Kohli played to Sandeep Sharma and ended up getting bowled wasn’t the best of shots and also he was reckless against Kolkata Knight Riders.

“First thing he should be doing is look himself in the mirror. The shot he played (against KXIP) wasn’t exactly a great shot. The shot he played at Eden Gardens (against KKR) wasn’t a great shot,” the former India skipper said.

Gavaskar reiterated that it was very important for Kohli to lead by example and go through the grind as he was himself not in the best of form.

“He (Kohli) has got to say to himself that he is the captain. He has got to stay there. He is not in form so stay there and he should work himself with proper cricketing shots then widen the scope of the shots,” he said.

RCB is placed last in the points table with just 5 points after 12 games with 2 wins. In fact, Kohli himself has not done anything to write home about, scoring 245 runs in 8 games with 3 fifties.

A shoulder injury also did not help Kohli’s cause as he had to sit out the first four games that Bangalore played.

First Published: May 7, 2017, 11:08 AM IST