IPL 2017: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn Star as Kolkata Knight Riders Thump Royal Challengers Bangalore

BCCI Photo

Bengaluru: Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn tore apart a hapless Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling attack as Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to a 6-wicket win at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kolkata caught Bangalore off-guard when they sent out Sunil Narine to open the innings along with Chris Lynn and skipper Gautam Gambhir was held back by the thinktank. But the decision worked wonders as Narine and Lynn wreaked havoc enroute their respective half-centuries.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: As It Happened

Chasing a target of 159, Chris Lynn first made his intentions clear by hitting two fours and a six in the first over itself. However, Narine exploded in the fourth over of the chase and took Samuel Badree to the cleaners by hitting boundaries at will.

Three huge sixes and a four in the first four balls of Badree set the tone for Narine's rest of the innings. In the next over, Narine again slammed four boundaries and one huge six off the bowling of Sreenath Aravind to notch up his half-century off just 15 deliveries.

Narine now joins Yusuf Pathan at the top of the pile as far as fastest fifty in the cash-rich league is concerned. Yusuf too slammed a half-century off 15 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2014.

Lynn then upped the ante as well as he bludgeoned 20 runs of Yuzvendra Chahal in the sixth over of the innings. Narine and Lynn's onslaught also helped KKR set the record for most runs scored by a team in the powerplay overs — 105 runs in first six overs.

Also Read: Sunil Narine Hits Fastest IPL Half-century Against RCB

Aniket Chodhary finally dismissed Narine for 54 but he had done his job by then as KKR were in cruise control of the match. Lynn too perished after completing his half-century off just 21 deliveries. The Australia was castled by Pawan Negi for 50.

Skipper Gambhir and Colin De Grandhomme steadied the ship after two quick dismissal and took Kolkata closer to the target.

Both Gambhir and Grandhomme fell in successive overs but it was bit too late as Manish Pandey hit the winning runs in the 16th over of the match to round-off a comprehensive win.

Earlier, Travis Head's heroics towards the end of the innings helped Royal Challengers Bangalore erase a top order collapse to post 158/6 in their designated 20 overs.

Mandeep Singh (52) also played well to graft the innings after the big three of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers failed to contribute.

Head (75 off 47 not out) and Mandeep stitched together a 71-run stand for the fourth wicket to stem RCB's rot and at the end it was about the Australian's big hitting.

While Mandeep took time to steady the ship and pace his innings to perfection, Head saved his shots for the last smashing Ankit Rajpoot and Chris Woakes for two sixes in consecutive overs to up the run rate. In the last over, Head tonked Umesh Yadav (3/36) for two sixes and a four on the trot to take away 21 runs.

Put in to bat, Gayle played a lazy shot first ball of the match for Gambhir to complete the simplest of catches at short cover off Umesh's bowling.

Mandeep looked to take on Chris Woakes, opening the bowling in place of injured Nathan Coulter-Nile, hitting the England pacer for a four and a six off back-to-back deliveries.

Kohli's (5) poor form continued unabated as the India captain could not make the most of his reprieve when Piyush Chawla grassed him at mid-off to get out in the very next ball. He fell to Umesh's slower delivery with the ball striking his back foot for a plumb leg before wicket decision.

Sunil Narine sent De Villiers (10) back in his first over with the out of form South African shuffling across the crease to miss the ball completely and losing his stumps as a result.

Mandeep and Head took almost nine overs to engineer a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket. There was a period where RCB could not find the fence for five overs before Head pulled Ankit Rajpoot behind square leg for four.

Play was stopped for around 38 minutes after which Mandeep brought up his half century but the interruption in their partnership saw Narine taking the prized wicket of Mandeep.

Kedar Jadhav holed out to Umesh who ran from long off to pouch the ball to help Chris Woakes grab a wicket. Pawan Negi added just five runs to the total before falling to Umesh in the final over.

First Published: May 7, 2017, 8:29 PM IST