IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Preview

Pratik: Let's not forget Mumbai's X-factor player — Hardik Pandya. He can bowl, he can bat, he can field, he can fly a plane, he can replace James Hetfield in the Metallica band. In short, Pandya can virtually do anything. In the 11 matches he has played so far, Pandya has scored 180 runs whenever he has got a chance to bat. While he has scalped 4 wickets as well in the few overs that he has been asked to bowl. The presence of Pandya balances the Mumbai squad perfectly.
18:42(IST)
Amit: Hyderabad have dark horse in their ranks who have bowled well whenever he has got a chance to play. And with Ashish Nehra ruled out of the match due to a hamstring injury, Mohammad Siraj is expected to be in the playing XI for SRH. In the 4 matches that the youngster has played, he has picked up 6 wickets and has looked good.
18:40(IST)
Pratik: Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma has been hot and cold with the bat in the tournament so far but he has shown flashes of his brilliance. In 11 matches, Rohit has scored 183 runs which includes two half-centuries. So, if he gets going, we are looking at a score of somewhere in the region of 180+
18:35(IST)
Amit: Apart from Bhuvi, Siddharth Kaul and Rashid Khan have been amongst the wickets as well. The 18-year-old leggie from Afghanistan has been superb thus far and has scalped 13 wickets in 11 matches. While Kaul isn't too far behind as he has picked up 12 wickets in 7 matches. Expect these guys to trouble the Mumbai batting line-up.
18:32(IST)
Pratik: The Mumbai's middle-order has been Mumbai strength this season as far as batting is concerned. Nitish Rana has been the surprise package of the season and has slammed 312 runs in 11 matches, which also included three fifties. While Pollard has been amongst the runs as well, as he has scored 294 runs in 11 matches with the help of two half-centuries.
18:29(IST)
Amit: Hyderabad have an ace up their sleeve who has proved to be Parthiv's nemesis in the past. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dimissed Parthiv as many as 5 times in the league and expect him to trouble the southpaw today as well. While Bhuvi has been in great form too and has picked up 21 wickets in 11 matches to wear the purple cap.
18:27(IST)
Pratik: Let's talk about Mumbai's batting now. Jos Buttler is gone but Lendl Simmons has come in and it seems like he has been playing since day one. In his first match against Delhi, Simmons blasted 66 runs off just 43 deliveries. While Parthiv Patel has done reasonably well by hitting 264 runs in 11 matches for Mumbai.
18:22(IST)
Pratik: But Yuvraj Singh has always struggled against Harbhajan Singh as the southpaw has only scored 45 runs off Bhajji's 58 balls in the league. And to add to that, Mumbai's pacers — Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan have been in stunning wicket-taking form. McClenaghan has picked up 16 wickets in 11 matches so far, while Bumrah has scalped 13 wickets in the same number of matches.
18:19(IST)
Amit: But Hyderabad's batting doesn't end with the openers as SRH possess firepower in the middle of the park as well. Williamson has played 6 matches so far and has scored 232 runs which included two half-centuries. While Yuvraj Singh has also been amongst the runs as he has slammed 234 runs in 10 matches.
18:16(IST)
Pratik: Indeed the duo have been in super form. But both Dhawan and Warner have struggled against the likes of Lasith Malinga and Harbhjan Singh. While Malinga has got rid of Warner thrice in the league, Bhajji has removed Dhawan as many as four times. Clearly this will play in the heads of the Hyderabad openers once they take to the field today.
18:14(IST)
Amit: Yes the stats are piled against the Hyderabad in this match, but the SRH line-up cannot be discounted for. Skipper David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan have been in sublime form and have been crucial in giving good starts to the team. The duo have put on 50+ partnership in the season as many as 4 times. While Warner currently holds the Orange cap with 529 runs in 11 matches , Dhawan isn't far behind with 388 runs in the same number of games.
18:10(IST)
Pratik: Before we jump into the debate, let us first take a look at the head to head record between the two teams. The two teams have played each other 9 times, with Mumbai coming out on top in 5 matches. While in the ongoing edition of the league, Mumbai again beat the defending champions at the Wankhede Stadium. Clearly, they have the upper hand over their equally-illustrious counterparts.
18:07(IST)
Hi, I am Pratik Sagar, correspondent at Cricketnext and I have with me Amit Kumar and we will be previewing the clash between Hyderabad and Mumbai.
Mumbai have already sealed a play-off berth and the onus is now on Hyderabad to hit the ground running in the match and come out with a positive result.
18:01(IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE preview ahead of the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Mohali.
For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.
Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will be desperate to win their final home match against top-placed Mumbai Indians in order to seal their play-offs berth of the cash-rich league.
We at CricketNext will dissect the upcoming contest through our statistics based analysis where we discuss which team has greater chances of coming out on top.