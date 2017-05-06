IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant - Live Preview

Baidurjo and Arnab: This is all we have from here. See you guys in 30 minutes with the TOSS and LIVE blog.
14:59(IST)
Baidurjo: My Likely Playing XI for Pune goes: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith, MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes, Manoj Tiwary, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Imran Tahir
14:57(IST)
Arnab: All in all, it will be a battle of two teams who have some of the most talented players. Let us have a look at the Likely Playing XIs, For me, SRH's Likely XI goes: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha (wk), Bipul Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj
14:54(IST)
Baidurjo: Pune have all bases covered and the only player they are looking at to gain form is MS Dhoni. Dhoni has shown sparks, but has failed to be consistent. Hopefully, he will be in hot form by the time the business end starts.
14:52(IST)
Arnab: Hyderabad by the way are the only team this season to have not lost at home and back home after a stretch of away games, they will definitely be high on confidence, especially with the kind of form the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan have shown going into the business end.
14:51(IST)
Baidurjo: Thankfully, the team is not too dependent on Rahane this season and it is his partner Tripathi who has impressed all with his display. But then, Rahane is an experienced campaigner and it is a matter of one good game for the India vice-captain.
14:49(IST)
Arnab: For the record, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the upper-hand over one of Pune's best batsmen Ajinkya Rahane. He has dismissed Rahane six times and that is the highest in the cash-rich league's history. With Rashid for support, they will be a force to reckon with. Even Siraj bowled well in the last game.
14:46(IST)
Baidurjo: Pune have had a major turnaround in their fortunes with the team finally firing in unison. Be it Tripathi at the top, Stokes in the middle or Jaydev Unadkat with the ball in hand. Unadkat has been a revelation for Pune, picking 12 wickets in 7 games. He has been the perfect foil to Imran Tahir.
14:41(IST)
Arnab: The break also works wonders for Hyderabad because it means Ashish Nehra could be available for selection. Hyderabad would do well to have him back because he brings in a lot of experience which could work in favour of the likes of Siraj.
14:36(IST)
Baidurjo: The way Rahul Tripathi smashed the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers in the last game, there is no reason for them to fear Hyderabad. Also, the three-day break will work wonders for Ben Stokes. Cricket fans in Hyderabad should be in for some good fun on a Saturday afternoon.
14:30(IST)
Arnab: No denying the fact that Pune have been doing really well. But to be fair, they are yet to face the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan among others in recent times. Hyderabad have one of the best bowling line-ups in the tournament and this will be fun.
14:26(IST)
Baidurjo: Hahahaha! I am sure they will be happy to be back home, but they also have the challenge of facing Pune. Don't think Pune is a team anyone would want to face at the moment. Pune have beaten KKR, GL and RCB in their last three games and they are on a roll.
14:22(IST)
Arnab: Yes, an interesting battle on the cards for sure. While Hyderabad have been off the radar in the last couple of games, they are back home and that means it is time to bring out their best at their fortress. David Warner will be egging to go in the afternoon game.
14:17(IST)
Hi, I am Baidurjo, cricket correspondent at Cricketnext and I have with me our editor Arnab Sen.
While Pune are placed third on the points table, Hyderabad are back home and are placed fourth on the table. Both teams are looking to go for the kill and cement a place in the playoffs. While I will be batting for Pune, Arnab will be fighting Hyderabad’s case.
14:12(IST)
Hello and welcome to the Live preview of the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.
Rising Pune Supergiant take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 44th match of the tenth season of the Indian Premier League.
We at CricketNext will dissect the upcoming contest through our statistics based analysis where we discuss which team has greater chances of coming out on top.