IPL 2017: This is How Kieron Pollard Can Win the Title For Mumbai Indians

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians star Kieron Pollard has been in scintillating form in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and history suggests that the West Indian will be crucial once again as MI chase their third title against Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday.

With 378 runs in 15 matches, Pollard is the second highest run-getter for Mumbai this season. Pollard has also struck three half-centuries at a healthy strike-rate of almost 139.

Over the years, Mumbai have been part of three finals in the cash-rich league, winning two of those. And in all three finals, Pollard has come up with the goods for Mumbai.

In the final of the 2010 edition of the league, Pollard's heroics almost helped Mumbai win their first title but they fell short by 22 runs. MI were chasing a target of 169, and Pollard's 10-ball 27 almost guided them over the line. However, no support from other batsmen led to the dismissal of Pollard and Chennai Super Kings won their maiden title.

In 2013, Pollard's unbeaten 60 off 35 ball was the turning point of the match as Mumbai beat Chennai by 23 runs to lift their maiden IPL title. While other batsmen threw away their wickets, the West Indian slammed a majestic innings and guided MI to 148 in 20 overs. The MI bowlers came to the party and defended the low score with comfortable ease as CSK were bundled out for a platry 125. Pollard also starred with the ball by bowling his full quota of overs and also picked up a wicket.

Pollard once against played a starring role in the final as his quickfire knock helped Mumbai cross the 200-run mark against CSK in 2015. Pollard smashed 36 off just 18 balls as Mumbai set a daunting target of 203 for CSK to chase. But the target proved to be too much as CSK were bundled out for 162 and they fell short by 41 runs. Mumbai Indians won their second title in just three years.

Apart from Pollard's displays in the final, the other striking part here is that the two times that Mumbai have won the title, they have defeated a MS Dhoni team in the final. Can history repeat itself once again in the tenth edition of the IPL? MI fans will definitely hope so.

First Published: May 21, 2017, 2:26 PM IST