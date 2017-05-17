IPL 2017: Top 5 Bowling Performances of the League So Far

(BCCI Photo)

New Delhi: Indian Premier League 2017 was only the third IPL to see three different bowlers taking hat-tricks - after the inaugural two seasons in 2008 and 2009. Apart from these, there were also some impressive performances by Indian bowlers, who shone under pressure.

Here we take a look at five of the best bowling performances in the IPL in group stages:

Andrew Tye (5/17 v Rising Pune Supergiant)

Gujarat Lions lacked a geniuine wicket-taker in their ranks until they decided to unleash Australian pacer Andrew Tye. The pacer had been warming the benches for Gujarat and earlier for Chennai Super Kings, but he surprised everyone by taking a hat-trick in his debut IPL match.

He got Ankit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary and Shardul Thakur, and ended with figures of 5/17. Tye was impressive with his varieties of slower balls - especially the knuckle ball.

He unfortunately dislocated his shoulder at the later end of the tournament, and Gujarat could never find a bowler capable enough to replace him. Tye's absence was one of the reasons that Gujarat finished at the bottom end of the league table.

Samuel Badree (4/9 v Mumbai Indians)

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a rather disappointing IPL - finishing at the bottom of the league table - but one of the highlights of the tournament for the team was Samuel Badree's hat-trick against the Mumbai Indians.

RCB were dismissed for 142 at the Chinnaswamy, but Badree fought back with the ball for the team. He took a hat-trick in the third over of the game, accounting for Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma. He later also took the wicket of Mumbai's young sensation Nitish Rana.

He ended with figures of 4/9 which included a maiden over but the effort came in a losing cause as Kieron Pollard's half-century guided Mumbai home.

Jaydev Unadkat (5/30 v Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Jaydev Unadkat has always shown sparks but he has been inconsistent over the past few seasons. However, in this IPL, Unadkat shone like never before, under the stewardship of Steven Smith. He announced himself with a hat-trick against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the crucial final over. Hyderabad needed 13 runs to win,but Unadkat bowled a maiden, taking three wickets.

He picked up wickets of Bipul Sharma, Rashid Khan and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar which helped Pune win the game. Unadkat bowled his cutters effectively, and most importantly didn't crumble under pressure.

He was an effective death-bowler for Pune, and along with Shardul Thakur, formed a solid bowling pair for Pune.

Sandeep Sharma (3/22 v Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Sandeep Sharma has always impressed with his ability to swing the new ball. Although not high on pace, Sharma can swing the ball both ways which makes him a genuine wicket taker for Kings XI Punjab. He had many memorable spells, but it was against the Royal Challengers Bangalore where he came to the fore.

Playing at the Chinnaswamy, considered a batting paradise, Sharma accounted for the wickets of the big three of RCB batting - Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers. This was also the first time in the history of IPL that these three batsmen were dismissed by the same bowler.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (5/19 v Kings XI Punjab)

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been one of the most consistent bowlers in the history of IPL, and every season he does his job without creating much of a fuss. He has been one of the important reasons why Sunrisers is such a dangerous bowling side.

Against Punjab, Kumar provided crucial breakthroughs, accounting for Hashim Amla, Manan Vohra and Glenn Maxwell. Then, he came back towardsthe death, when Manan Vohra looked to steal the game away, to take his wicket. He ended with figures of 5/19. His first five-for in the league.

First Published: May 17, 2017, 9:10 AM IST