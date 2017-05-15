IPL 2017: Top 5 Catches of the Group Phase

(BCCI Photo)

New Delhi: The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League has seen some jaw-dropping catches in the group phase that left the fans gasp with excitement. From one-hand efforts to diving catches, the IPL has seen it all so far.

Let's take a look at the top five catches from the league stage -

Ben Stokes vs Delhi Daredevils - Match 52, Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

After a rather slow start to his career in the Indian Premier League, Ben Stokes lived up to his top billing for the Rising Pune Supergiant with heroic efforts with both bat and ball.

And the all-rounder raised the stakes for other fielders against the match against Delhi Daredevils, when he took a spectacular catch at the boundary to dismiss Mohammed Shami. RPS failed to beat Delhi in the end, but Stokes' catch will definitely go down as one of the best this season.

Shami whacked Jaydev Unadkat towards the deep mid-wicket fence, Stokes spotted the chance and timed his jump perfectly. Though the Englishman took the catch with his stretched arms, it was important for him to first land inside the ropes, which he managed with elan, and then balanced himself on one foot and throw the ball in the air, so that when the momentum took him beyond the ropes, the ball would not be in contact with him.

Stokes did all of that and then had the time to step inside the boundary ropes to complete the catch.

Martin Guptill vs Mumbai Indians - Match 51, Wankhede Stadium

Chasing a mammoth target of 230, Mumbai were given a great start to their chase by their openers Parthiv Patel (38 runs off 23 balls) and Lendl Simmons (59 runs off 32 balls).

The duo put on 99 runs for the first wicket until Parthiv Patel was sent back. But the real danger was from the West Indian. Simmons was tearing Punjab's bowling apart with his attacking batting and Maxwell and his boys needed to see his back soon in order to put pressure on the hosts.

And moment came when Simmons tried to loft Glenn Maxwell over the long on fence for a six. But Kiwi Martin Guptill had positioned himself in just the right place. The ball though looked to be sailing over the Kiwi, until he jumped and caught the ball mid-air with just one hand.

There was a sense of disbelief among the Mumbai Indians supporters as they were amazed at the brilliance of the catch. Guptill had timed his jump perfectly to prevent the ball from crossing over.

Corey Anderson vs Gujarat Lions - Match 42, Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

Gujarat Lions were on their way to a big score against the Delhi Daredevils, courtesy a blistering partnership between captain Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik.

The duo got together in the middle with the score on 10/2 and stitched a 133-run stand in just 72 deliveries to put the Lions on track for a huge total.

Karthik was on 65 when tried to chip Pat Cummins over mid-on for a boundary.

But Corey Anderson was alert and he took a few back steps and then timed his jump to perfection to take an excellent diving catch.

This stupendous piece of fielding brought Karthik's stay in the middle to an end with the GL on 158/4 with 35 more deliveries to go.

DD rode on some clinical hitting from Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson to thrash GL by seven wickets.

Virat Kohli vs Rising Pune Supergiant - Match 17, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli took a stunning catch to show Rising Pune Supergiant opener Rahul Tripathi the way back to the pavilion in their match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The incident happened off the second ball of the ninth over of RPS innings when Tripathi played a cracking cover drive off Pawan Negi.

Kohli dived and took a marvelous one-handed catch. Tripathi was stunned and the look on his face said it all.

Suresh Raina vs Rising Pune Supergiant - Match 13, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Standing at the slips, Gujarat Lions captain stunned everyone when he grabbed a sensational catch to remove Rising Pune Supergiants opener Ajinkya Rahane, during their league match

Electing to bowl, Gujarat Lions got off to a perfect start as medium pacer Praveen Kumar removed dangerous Ajinkya Rahane for a duck with the third ball of the innings.

The credit for the dismissal should go to Gujarat Lions skipper Raina who pulled off a one-handed blinder at the first slip from a good length delivery that came in after pitching and cramped the batsman for room only to induce an outside edge.

