IPL 2017: Top 5 Youngsters Who Have Taken The League by Storm

New Delhi: The 10th edition of the glitzy Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen some breath-taking performances from some very talented youngsters so far. Be it with the bat or the ball these cricketers have outshone even veterans with their skill set.

Let’s take a look at five youngsters who have take the IPL by storm -

Nitish Rana - Mumbai Indians

The dashy left-hander representing the Mumbai Indians is one of the main reasons why the two time champions were at the top of the table for major part of the group stage.

Rana first dazzled against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with a fifty at the Wankhede in the first leg. Chasing KKR’s challenging 178, Rana contributed a 29-ball 50 to his team’s cause.

He then sizzled with another innings against the Gujarat Lions where he scored 53 and then followed it up with an unbeaten 62 to take his side home chasing a mammoth total of 198 against Kings XI Punjab at Indore.

Though his form has dipped a little lately, he is still quite a threat for any side.

Basil Thampi - Gujarat Lions

Though the right-arm pacer hasn’t quite picked up a truckload of wickets in the tournament, Thampi has been impressive with his pace and death bowling.

The man from Kerala can easily bowl over 140 km/ph and can be quite lethal on a track which is offering some assistance. In the death overs too, he is quite a wily bowler with his set of near perfect Yorkers and slower deliveries.

He was quite a revelation for Gujarat Lions this season but his team failed to make the play offs and the pacer had to settle for 11 wickets from 12 matches with best of 3/29.

Rahul Tripathi - Rising Pune Supergiant

This year the man from Maharashtra has been at the top of his game for his franchise Rising Pune Supergiant. The right-hander has almost always contributed as an opener in this edition which has helped his side get off to some fliers.

The best thing about Tripathi is that he scores runs by playing cricketing shots and only innovates when it is required. Also, he is quite adept at using his feet against the spinners. So far he has scored 388 runs from 12 games at an average of 32.33 at a strike rate of 150.97 with a best of 98 against KKR where he almost demolished the rival attack single-handedly.

Rishabh Pant - Delhi Daredevils

The flamboyant left-hander from Delhi has had a topsy-turvy IPL this year. He has struggled to get going in some matches but in the ones he has been able to find his touch, he has been devastating for the opposition.

One of those instances was against the Gujarat Lions where he smashed a 43-ball 97 to help his side chase down a mighty score of 208. But alas, we won’t get to see the youngster anymore in this edition as Delhi have failed to make the last four.

In total from 14 games, Rishabh scored 366 runs at an average of 26.14. His strike rate too was mighty impressive at 165.61.

Rashid Khan - Sunrisers Hyderabad

When at 18 most of the cricketers are still trying to get into their state side, Rashid Khan has made a name for himself and created quite a stir in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

The Afghan tweaker was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping price of 4 crores and he has so far lived up to his hefty price tag. Khan has been smart on Indian pitches and concentrated on his leg-spinners more, with his googly being a lethal surprise.

So far, he has picked 17 wickets from 13 games at a bowling average of 20.41 and with the play-offs in sight he would ideally want to gear up and pocket a few more scalps.

First Published: May 17, 2017, 8:38 AM IST