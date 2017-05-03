IPL 2017: Tripathi Breaches Fort Eden as Rising Pune Supergiant Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 Wickets

Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiant at the Eden Gardens.

TOSS NEWS: Steve Smith has won the toss and Pune will have a bowl. In a major blow, Robin Uthappa is out with a niggle and Suryakumar Yadav replaces him.

Narine on strike as Jaydev Unadkat starts proceedings for Pune. Interesting battle on the cards.

WICKET! Unadkat starts well. After 5 dot balls, Narine looks to hit the bowler straight, but the bat turns in the hand and the ball goes straight to Unadkat. Narine goes for a duck as KKR's score reads 0/1

8 runs from the second over from Ben Stokes as KKR picked a boundary off Gambhir's thigh guard off the first ball of the over. KKR's score reads 8/1

Great shot from Jackson as he cuts that one from Unadkat to the point boundary. That was cut away in style as KKR's score reads 12/1

6 runs from the Unadkat over as Kolkata Knight Riders' score reads 14/1 after 3 overs

Washington Sundar to bowl now. He has done a good job for the Pune franchise in the powerplay and here he is set to bowl to Gambhir

Jackson walks down the track and lifts Sundar straight. One bounce and into the boundary ropes as KKR's score reads 19/1

WICKET! Jackson steps onto his stumps as he looks to get back deep into the crease to flick Sundar. Hit-wicket for just 10. KKR's score reads 19/2

Stokes bowls that short and Gambhir frees his arms to swat it to the mid-wicket boundary. First boundary for Gambhir as KKR's score reads 23/2

BACK to BACK boundaries. Stokes bowls it on the legs as Gambhir flicks that to the boundary. KKR's score reads 27/2 after 4.5 overs

MAXIMUM! Gambhir jumps down the track and sends Sundar into the long-on stands. After a boundary on the off-side, this is a brilliant shot. KKR's score reads 40/2

WICKET! Sundar tosses that up again and Gambhir goes for another big one, but this time Ajinkya Rahane takes a brilliant catch in the deep to send back Gambhir for 24. KKR's score reads 40/3

A close call for a run out as Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan. A good pick up and direct hit from Manoj Tiwary, but Manish is in. KKR's score reads 43/3

Tahir into the attack now for Pune. The situation is perfect for the spinner. KKR's score reads 44/3

MAXIMUM! That is out of the screws from Manish Pandey. It was right under his eye-line and that was more like a golf swing for Manish. 50 up for KKR in the 8th over

Just 3 runs from the Thakur over here as Kolkata's score reads 55/3 after 9 overs. Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan at the crease.

WICKET! The first ball after the break and Tahir sends back Yusuf for 4. That was straight and Yusuf played across the line as KKR's score reads 55/4

Manish Pandey gets another boundary here. He has looked in good form here as KKR have managed to pick 13 runs from 4 balls here in the 11th over from Thakur. KKR's score reads 72/4

MAXIMUM! A googly from Tahir and Colin de Grandhomme gets under it and sends that 84m into the long-on stand. KKR's score reads 83/4

MAXIMUM! Another one to end the over for Kolkata. And again it is Grandhomme who takes the attack to Tahir and clears the boundary. KKR's score reads 89/4

Another boundary here for Manish. The counter-attack working for Manish and Grandhomme here. That was beautifully late cut by Manish to the third-man boundary. KKR's score reads 93/4

Grandhomme gets another boundary here. Attempted yorker and the batsman just checks the drive and times it well. That runs across the turf into the covers boundary. KKR's score reads 99/4

A single to bring up the 100 for Kolkata in the 14th over. Good counter here from Manish and Grandhomme.

WICKET! Manish Pandey gone for 37 as Rahane picks another catch and this time off Dan Christian. Manish failed to read the slower ball. KKR's score reads 103/5

7 runs from the 15th over here as Kolkata Knight Riders' score reads 110/5 with Colin de Grandhomme and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease.

9 runs from the Imran Tahir over as Kolkata's score reads 119/5 after 16 overs. 4 more overs to go

WICKET! Unadkat comes back and picks another wicket here. Picks Grandhomme for 36 with a slower ball. Kolkata's score reads 119/6

Brilliant over here from Unadkat as he gives away just 1 run from the 17th over. Kolkata's score reads 120/6

MAXIMUM! Suryakumar picks the slower ball from Christian and launches that into the square-leg stands. That is a good shot as Kolkata's score reads 128/6 in the 18th over

RUN OUT! Woakes is run out here by Christian. Brilliant throw from long-on and Christian is super fast with removing the bails. Woakes gone for 1 as KKR's score reads 129/7

BANG! That bouncer from Christian hits Nathan Coulter-Nile on the grill. Immediately checks on the batsman.

BACK to BACK boundaries. Suryakumar first goes on the leg side with the paddle sweep and then hits inside out over covers for another boundary. KKR's score reads 138/7

MAXIMUM! Now another paddle sweep into the fine-leg stands. That was the slower ball but Suryakumar picked that early. Brilliant shot as KKR's score moves to 144/7

A six from Coulter-Nile to end the over here as Stokes and Smith collide at the long-on boundary. Smith bangs into the advertising board. He is alright and stands up and gives the thumbs up. KKR's score reads 151/7

WICKET! Coulter-Nile gone to Stokes. Opens up trying to flick the ball and the ball goes to Sundar at backward point. Kolkata's score reads 152/8 with Coulter-Nile gone for 6

4 runs from the final over of Stokes here as Kolkata Knight Riders finish on 155/8 in the 20 overs. Suryakumar unbeaten on 30 off 16 balls.

Rahane starts with a boundary. That is a thick edge and flies past first slip. Coulter-Nile cannot believe his luck. Pune's score reads 4/0

An angled back foot punch and the ball goes to the right of the third-man fielder as Rahane picks up two runs. Pune's score reads 6/0

Umesh to start the proceedings from the other end as Pune's score reads 7/0

Rahane goes for the upper cut and that goes into the backward point boundary. Pune's score reads 11/0

WICKET! Umesh gets Rahane with another short one. Rahane tries to hit another upper cut and this time it goes to Jackson behind the wickets. Pune's score reads 11/1

Tripathi meets the ball on top of the bounce and hits that past point. That was a good ball from Coulter-Nile. Pune's score reads 15/1

MAXIMUM! Tripathi turning it on at the EDEN GARDENS. Comes down the track and hits Coulter-Nile over long-off for a biggie. Pune's score reads 22/1

A six and a four for Tripathi to end the Umesh Yadav over. The first one was short on the middle-stump and Tripathi pulled that into the fine-leg stands. The second was on the off-side and hit away. Pune's score reads 47/1 after 4 overs

Now Smith joins the party and hits Woakes into the long-on stands. 50 up for Pune. Great show from the Pune boys

Now Tripathi goes for a straight drive and that bounces into the long-on boundary. Good shot here as he clears the front leg slightly. Pune's score reads 58/1

WICKET! Smith tries to give himself room and hit Woakes over covers. But misses the line and is cleaned up. Smith goes for 9 as Pune's score reads 59/2

MAXIMUM! Short from Coulter-Nile and Tripathi smashes that into the mid-wicket stands. That was swatted away by Tripathi. Pune's score reads 66/2

Another boundary for Tripathi as he drives Coulter-Nile this time and Gambhir cannot stop that one at covers. Pune's score moves to 70/2

Another boundary and this time it is a pull from Tripathi that goes over the head of the mid-on fielder. Pune's score reads 74/2 after 6 overs

Just 3 runs from the 7th over as Pune's score reads 77/2 with Tripathi and Tiwary at the crease.

Tiwary late cuts Narine for a boundary. Good start for against the mystery spinner for Pune. The score reads 81/2

50 up for Tripathi off just 23 balls. Paddles that one from Narine to pick another boundary. Pune's score reads 88/2

WICKET! That is an inside edge onto the stumps as Woakes sends back Tiwary for 8. Pune's score reads 88/3

Stokes comes in to join Tripathi. Last match's centurion would want to finish the game for Pune here.

Stokes brings in the reverse sweep off Narine and the ball flies into the backward point boundary. Looks like Stokes has started from where he left in the last game. Pune's score reads 93/3

60 needed off the last 10 overs. This should be a walk in the park for Pune with 7 wickets in the bag and Tripathi going strong with Stokes for company.

Tripathi and Stokes looking to pick the singles and doubles off Kuldeep here. Not taking any unwanted chances as Pune's score reads 100/3

Tripathi sweeps Narine to the wide long-on boundary as Pune's score reads 106/3. That was a poor effort from Woakes on the boundary line.

9 runs from the Narine over here as Pune's score reads 110/3 after 12 overs. Pune need 46 off 48 balls with 7 wickets in the bag

MAXIMUM! Tripathi jumps down the track and launches into Kuldeep. That goes into the wide long-on stands. Pune's score reads 117/3

THREE BACK to BACK SIXESSSS! Tripathi goes down again and this time it is into the dug-out. Tripathi has been on a roll as Pune's score reads 129/3

20 from the 13th over as Pune's score reads 130/3. They now need 26 runs from 42 balls with 7 wickets in the bag.

WICKET! Stokes has been dismissed against the run of play. Stokes tries to go for the pull and top-edges that for Narine to complete a caught and bowled. Pune's score reads 131/4 with Stokes gone for 14.

Just 1 run from the Narine over as he also picks up the wicket of Stokes. But looks like too late in the day. Pune's score reads 131/4

Just 3 runs for Pune off the 15th over as Kuldeep bowls it tight. Pune's score reads 134/4 with Tripathi and Dhoni at the crease. Pune need 22 off 30 balls

WICKET! Kuldeep sends back Dhoni for 5. Fails to read the wrong'un and Jackson takes a good catch behind the stumps. Pune's score reads 139/5

MAXIMUM! Tripathi ends the Kuldeep over with a slog sweep into the mid-wicket stands. Tripathi moves into the 90s as Pune's score reads 146/5

Pune need 8 off the last 12 balls and Tripathi need 8 to score his maiden IPL ton. If he gets there, it will be much deserved. Pune's score reads 148/5

WICKET! Tripathi gone for 93. Brilliant innings ends here as Tripathi pulls that straight to substitute Powell of Woakes. Pune need 6 runs off 8 balls.

MAXIMUM TO END THE MATCH! Christian sends Grandhomme into the mid-wicket stands to end the game here for Pune. Pune win by 4 wickets with 4 balls remaining.

Preview: Ben Stokes-inspired Rising Pune Supergiant will pull out all stops in their bid to consolidate the play-offs spot when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) face-off at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Stokes, the most expensive player in the 10th edition of the cash-rich league, smashed an unbeaten 63-ball 103 to pull Pune out of a hole at 10/3 chasing 162 for victory and help script a five-wicket win over Gujarat Lions on Monday.

KKR, on the other hand, have all but made the play-offs sitting pretty at the second spot having 14 points from 10 games. Mumbai Indians are top of the tree with 16 points while Sunrisers Hyderabad are third raking up 13 points from 10 matches.