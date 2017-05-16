IPL 2017: Kohli Compares Avesh Khan With Best in the Business

BCCI Photo

New Delhi: Virat Kohli might have had a tough time in the 10th edition of the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore failing to make it to the playoffs, but he doesn’t miss an opportunity to praise young talent. And with pacer Avesh Khan impressing everyone with his bowling skills in RCB’s last game against Delhi at the Ferozeshah Kotla, Kohli has compared him to the best in the business.

Speaking after the game, while he on one hand said it was a season to forget for RCB, he was quick to mention the talent Avesh displayed on a slow and low Kotla track.

“Both Harshal (Patel) and Avesh played with a lot of heart. The way Avesh rushed it onto the batsmen on this pitch, something world-class bowlers couldn't do, was impressive,” he said.

While it was Harshal, Pawan Negi and Travis Head who picked the majority of wickets in the game against DD, it all started with Avesh sending back Sanju Samson for a duck.

More than the wicket, it was the style in which Avesh hurried a quality batsman like Samson that impressed all. He went on to then trouble both Karun Nair and Shreyas Iyer, showing that he has the heart to go all-out even on a dead track like the one at Kotla.

First Published: May 16, 2017, 3:34 PM IST