IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Promises to Come Back Stronger

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 17, 2017, 7:28 PM IST

New Delhi Virat Kohli took to Twitter to express his disappointment at Royal Challengers Bangalore performance in this year's Indian Premier League.

RCB, who had reached the final last year, finished at the bottom of the group stages, winning only three matches.

Kohli too had a sub-standard IPL, scoring just 308 runs in 10 matches as compared to 973 in 16 games last season.

He tweeted saying: "Really humbled by all the love and support that we got this season. We will come back stronger next season."

He had earlier apologised to RCB fans for the team's poor showing, he said: 'Thanks to the @RCBTweets fans for all the unconditional love and support this season as well. Sorry we couldn't play up to our standards."

Kohli showed glimpses of his former-self in the last group stage match against the Delhi Daredevils, where he scored 58 off 45 balls.

He will be hoping to get back to his best when he leads team India in the Champions Trophy, and faces off against arch-rival Pakistan in the first match of the group stage on June 4.

First Published: May 17, 2017, 5:55 PM IST

