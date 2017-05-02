IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Turns to Sachin Tendulkar After Eighth Royal Challengers Bangalore Loss

(Image Courtesy: Mumbai Indians/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore's campaign in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League has been nothing short of shambolic to say the least. And on Monday, skipper Virat Kohli turned to master blaster Sachin Tendulkar for help after RCB suffered their eight loss of the campaign at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians beat Kohli's RCB by 5 wickets to consolidate their position at the top of the table and qualify for the play-offs. However, for Bangalore, this latest defeat meant that they have been on the losing side of a match for the eighth time in eleven matches and is out of contention for a place in the final four.

Following the conclusion of the match, Kohli was pictured along with Mumbai Indians' mentor Sachin Tendulkar and the duo was engrossed in a deep conversation about something.

The official handle of Mumbai Indians posted the image of Instagram and the post read: "mumbaiindians2️⃣ special cricketers 1️⃣ special photo! 💙"

Since returning from the shoulder injury, Kohli himself is going through a lean patch with the bat, according to his own very high standards. In seven IPL matches, Kohli has scored 239 runs which includes three half-centuries.

Kohli performance has been few paces behind his last year's show, where he slammed four centuries to single-handedly take RCB into the final of the IPL-9.

First Published: May 2, 2017, 11:37 AM IST