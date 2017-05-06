Sehwag Applauds Sandeep for Dismissing Kohli, Gayle and ABD

Virat Kohli is clean bowled by Sandeep Sharma during the match against KXIP. (BCCI)

New Delhi: After his team’s comprehensive performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab mentor Virender Sehwag was mighty pleased and decided to congratulate his team on twitter. But he made special mention of pacer Sandeep Sharma as the bowler was the first to dismiss the trio of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag wrote: “Great performance by Sandeep to become the 1st man to get all Gayle,Virat,ABD in a match .Axar Patel was brilliant. Congratulations Team !”

Great performance by Sandeep to become the 1st man to get all Gayle,Virat,ABD in a match .Axar Patel was brilliant. Congratulations Team ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 5, 2017

To this, Sandeep Sharma tweeted: “Thank You Paji, tuhade light environment layi. 🙏🏼”

Thank You Paji, tuhade light environment layi. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/z4p81NZBP1 — Sandeep sharma (@sandeep25a) May 5, 2017

Sandeep has been Kings XI Punjab's most consistent bowler over the years and the 24-year old once again showed why he is so highly rate in the Indian Premier League.

Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sandeep broke the backbone of the RCB batting line-up and the hosts simply couldn't recover from the early blows after that.

Sandeep scalped the prized wickets of Gayle, Kohli and de Villiers and virtually ended the RCB's chase in the first few overs itself.

Gayle was the first to depart and was dismissed on the fourth ball of the innings itself. Gayle was dismissed for duck after he gave away easy catch to Guptill who was fielding at point.

Kohli doesn't get castled too often but Sandeep Sharma showed the world how to do that in spectacular style.

De Villiers hit a couple of boundaries early in his innings and after he was dismissed for 0, Sandeep had scalped RCB's troika of wickets that bowlers dream of in the IPL.

Sandeep ended the match with bowling figures of 3/22 in four overs.

First Published: May 6, 2017, 10:07 AM IST