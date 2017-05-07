IPL 2017: Sehwag Has a Special 'Sunday' Message for Fans

File photo of Virender Sehwag. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Be it during his playing days or now as mentor of Kings XI Punjab, Virender Sehwag has always been known to lead a care-free life filled with humour and on Sunday morning he once again gave his fans and followers on Twitter a tip on how to lead a fun-filled life.

Known for his one-liners ever since he took to Twitter, the former India opener posted: “Bane Raho Pagla,

Kaam karega Agla !

#SundayGyaan.”

Bane Raho Pagla,

Kaam karega Agla !#SundayGyaan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 7, 2017

Sehwag is known to be chilled out and has always had a humorous take on life. In fact, recently, in an interview with Cricketnext, South Africa batsman David Miller had revealed how it is always been a joyride with the former opener.

In fact, bowler Mohit Sharma and wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha also shared the same with Cricketnext, saying that there is not one dull moment when Sehwag is around.

They also went on to add how he is always open to sharing a joke and lightening the mood in the dressing room, even when the going gets tough.

Clearly, Sehwag believes in his ‘see ball, hit ball’ technique even off the field.

First Published: May 7, 2017, 10:04 AM IST