    IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag Named Kings XI Punjab Brand Ambassador

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Jan 23, 2017 14:50 IST| UPDATED: Jan 23, 2017 14:50 IST
    File photo of Virender Sehwag. (Getty Images)

    New Delhi: After mentoring the young turks from Kings XI Punjab last season, former India opener Virender Sehwag will now wear two more hats at the franchise in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League.

    Sehwag will not only be the head of Cricket Operations, but also be the brand ambassador for the Punjab franchise.

    Commenting on the appointment, Kings XI Punjab said: “With Viru’s vast knowledge and expertise, it is a matter of great pride for Kings XI Punjab to have him mentor the squad this season.

    “We are absolutely confident that his experience and ability will add great value to the franchise and wish him the best in his new role.”

    Virender Sehwag, Head of Cricket Operations and Brand Ambassador, Kings XI Punjab added: “It is such an honour to lead this team and mentor our young talent. Kings XI Punjab is a team very close to my heart and I am looking forward to a great season with them.”

    This will be Sehwag’s third season with the franchise. He joined them as a player in IPL 8 and the team reached the final that season, before losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in Bengaluru.