IPL 2017: Warner Leads Sunrisers Hyderabad into Playoffs With Win Over Gujarat Lions

Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL match between Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kanpur.

TOSS NEWS: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and David Warner has decided to bowl first

Smith gets the first boundary of the innings. Bhuvi bowls that slightly short and Smith is onto it in a flash. GL's score reads 6/0 after 3 deliveries

Kishan ends the over with a boundary. That was just outside off and is steered to the third-man boundary. Just opened the bat up and gets a boundary. GL's score reads 11/0

SIX! That was on the hips and Kishan did not need a second invitation. Just turns that into the square-leg stand. Siraj needs to be a little more disciplined. GL's score reads 18/0

Smith and Kishan are rotating the strike well with the boundaries. Good partnership at the top for Gujarat. Kaul now into the attack as GL's score reads 20/0 after 2 overs

SIX! That looked like a top-edged pull off Kaul, but Kishan has sent that over the fine-leg boundary. Just 62m, but enough. GL's score reads 27/0

After 13 runs from the Kaul over, Nabi has managed to keep it tight. Kishan and Smith looking to play him steady and not take undue risks. Just 1 run from the first over. GL's score reads 35/0

Kishan again makes the most of a short and wide delivery from Siraj. That one goes to the cover boundary off the backfoot. GL's score reads 39/0

BACK to BACK boundaries! This time it is up and Kishan goes over the top and into the long-off boundary. GL's score reads 43/0 as Siraj is proving expensive here.

This time it is Smith. That was pitched up from Siraj and Smith made no mistake as he drove this one past the bowler. A perfect on-drive. GL's score reads 48/0

Good over for Gujarat again and this time Smith takes apart Nabi. First a six and then a boundary as GL pick 13 runs from the over. GL's score reads 61/0 after 6 overs

SIXXXX! Kishan goes for another jab off his hips and again the ball lands into the fine-leg boundary. That once again looked slightly mistimed, but had enough wind behind it to carry it to the boundary. GL's score reads 71/0

A good tight over from Nabi here as Gujarat manage just 3 runs from the 8th over of the innings. Gujarat Lions' score reads 76/0 as the players head for a strategic break.

50 up for Kishan as he hits Rashid for a six. That was short and Kishan needed no second invitation. Gujarat's score reads 82/0

Another SIX and this time it is Smith who digs into the short one from Rashid. That was dragged down and Smith went big. GL's score reads 89/0

Another boundary for Smith as he hits the off-cutter to the extra cover boundary. That was waiting to be hit and Smith looks in a hurry. GL's score reads 98/0

50 for Smith as he used up 31 balls. That has been a killer knock from the West Indian as GL's score reads 106/0 after 10.1 overs.

WICKET! That was straight and Smith (54) missed the line from Rashid. There was no two ways about it as the umpire immediately raised his finger. GL's score reads 111/1

Unlucky for Dhawan as the ball had a bad bounce just before he could pick that one up at the extra cover boundary and a lucky boundary for Kishan. GL's score reads 115/1

Kishan suddenly looking to attack every ball and struggling a bit against Bhuvneshwar. But he is picking the singles nevertheless. GL's score reads 118/1 after 12 overs

Siraj back into the attack and Kishan looks to take the attack again with a hoick over mid-wicket, but does not get the elevation. GL's score reads 118/1

BACK TO BACK WICKETS! Siraj sends back Kishan for 61 and Raina for 2. A brilliant over for Siraj here. GL's score reads 120/3

BACK to BACK wickets this time for Rashid Khan. He first gets Dinesh Karthik (0) with a juicy one that is hit straight to Dhawan and then sends back Finch (2) with a googly. GL's score reads 123/5

Hyderabad have pulled this one back really well here after the opening partnership of 100-plus. With six overs left in the innings, GL's score reads 123/5 with Jadeja and Faulkner in the crease.

Just 3 runs from Kaul's over as GL's score reads 126/5 after 15 overs. Good disciplined line and length from Kaul here.

Jadeja gets that in the slot from Rashid and that is a straight hit to the boundary. Jadeja hoes not move after hitting that one. GL's score reads 130/5

A decent over for Gujarat as they manage to score 8 runs from the 16th over. Faulkner and Jadeja at the crease with 4 overs to go. GL's score reads 134/5

Not a good start from Siraj here as he bowls a full-toss on Faulkner's hips and the batsman happily places it to the fine-leg boundary. GL's score reads 138/5

Another 2 this time for Jadeja as he hits that to short third-man and was waiting for the fielder to throw at the non-striker's end. There was no cover and Jadeja picks up 2. GL's score reads 141/5

WICKET! Swing and a miss here from Faulkner as Siraj picks another wicket. Faulkner goes for 8. GL's score reads 142/6

WICKET! Another back to back wicket as Siraj sends back Sangwan. That was dead straight and Sangwan looked like he was on another planet. The stumps are shattered as GL's score reads 142/7

Rare boundary for Gujarat and Jadeja takes that on the full and a misfield from Warner sees the ball roll into the boundary. GL's score reads 149/7

Kaul bowling well here in the 19th over of the innings as he is not giving too much width to the Gujarat batsmen. GL's score reads 153/7

WICKET! Great yorker here from Kaul as Soni can only manage to help that onto his wicket. Soni goes for a duck. GL's score reads 153/8

BACK to BACK WICKETS! This time it is Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He first sends back Praveen Kumar for a duck and then a golden duck for Munaf Patel. Gujarat Lions all out for 154.

WICKET! That was slightly slower and Dhawan hits Praveen Kumar straight to Faulkner. Dhawan goes for 18 as SRH's score reads 20/1

WICKET! Praveen Kumar now sends back Moises Henriques for 4. That was in the channel and Henriques edges that to Karthik behind the wicket. SRH's score reads 25/2

Just 2 runs from the Sangwan over here. Quality bowling from the Gujarat bowlers as SRH's score reads 27/2 after 4 overs

Boundary for Warner here. That was a yorker from PK, but Warner got the bat down in time and placed it perfectly past the mid-off fielder. SRH's score reads 32/2

DROPPED! DK has dropped a tough catch off Shankar's bat with the batsman on 6. That was flying to DK's right and he grassed it. Faulkner is not too pleased. SRH's score reads 41/2

Boundary for Warner to end Faulkner's over here. That was driven uppishly by Warner and the ball flew past Praveen Kumar at short third-man. SRH's score reads 47/2 after 6 overs

Good over from Munaf here as SRH manage just 5 runs from it. Hyderabad's score reads 52/2 after 7 overs

Warner picks another boundary and this time it is off Munaf as he goes on the backfoot and punches this one. SRH's score reads 63/2

13 runs from Munaf's over as Shankar picks a boundary to end the over. SRH's score reads 71/2 after 9 overs with Warner and Shankar at the crease.

Warner gets another boundary and this time it is off Soni. He just rocks back on the backfoot and cuts Soni past the gully fielder. SRH's score reads 77/2. This after he was given not out by the umpire off the previous ball as he edged Soni to DK.

Another short one and after a couple of singles, Warner hits another boundary to take Sunrisers Hyderabad into the 90s. SRH's score reads 93/2

BACK to BACK boundaries. Shankar goes straight first and this one is a boundary. He then goes over the head of the covers fielder as SRH cross the 100-run mark. SRH's score reads 102/2

Another boundary for Warner as he punches Faulkner off the backfoot to reach 49. SRH's score reads 110/2

50 up for Warner as he flicks Faulkner wide off the long-on fielder. Sunrisers Hyderabad's score reads 112/2 after 13 overs.

Sangwan bowls that short and Shankar goes for the pull, only to top-edge it over the head of the wicket-keeper. That is lucky, but Shankar has also played some good shots. SRH's score reads 121/2

Streaky boundary for Warner as he goes for the switch hit off Jadeja. Takes the inside edge and rolls on for another boundary. SRH's score reads 131/2

50 up for Shankar. That was a good innings from the youngster as he brings up his first 50 in the Indian Premier League.

Sunrisers now need 20 runs from 24 balls with Warner and Shankar at the crease. SRH's score reads 135/2

Another boundary for skipper Warner as Hyderabad need 13 now from 3 overs. It has been a captain's knock from Warner with Dhawan and Henriques getting out early.

Beautiful flick from Shankar as SRH pick another boundary. Hyderabad now need 7 off 15 as Raina wears a dejected look. SRH's score reads 148/2

Shankar gets a boundary off Sangwan here as Hyderabad now need 1 more run to win this game

Warner finishes that off with a boundary. 8 wickets in the bag and SRH qualify for the playoffs. That was a comprehensive win for the Orange Army.

Preview: Faced with a do-or-die situation, defending champions Sunrisers would go all out against a struggling Gujarat Lions and clinch the last-available spot in the IPL playoffs when the two teams clash on Saturday.

