IPL 2017: Watch Axar Patel's Catch That Kept Kings XI Punjab's Play-off Hopes Alive

New Delhi: A moment of magic from Axar Patel in the field helped Kings XI Punjab edge Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday.

Kolkata's star batsman Robin Uthappa was dismissed due to Axar's brilliance and that helped KXIP make a strong comeback into the match after openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine gave the visitors a strong start.

In the 10th over of the match, Rahul Tewatia turned the match of his head as he got rid of both Gautam Gambhir and Uthappa in the save over. The KKR skipper gave away his wicket as the pressure of not scoring boundaries got the better of him, while Uthappa was sent back by Axar's super catch.

Uthappa played a slog-sweep to try to open his account with a boundary but Axar ran his heart out from deep mid-wicket boundary to take the catch a foot from the ground with both hands.

Two wickets in an over turned the tide in favour of KXIP and their bowler took control of the match after that.

Chris Lynn (84 off 52) kept KKR's chase alive till the time he was at the crease but Axar Patel played an important role in his run-out as well as KXIP got over the line in thrilling style.

Glenn Maxwell's troops have to win their last two matches to keep their hopes of a place in the final four, while they also need few other results to go in their favour as well.

First Published: May 10, 2017, 2:40 PM IST