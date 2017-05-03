IPL 2017: We Played Without Fear, Says Delhi Daredevils Skipper Karun Nair

BCCI Photo

New Delhi: Delhi Daredevils captain Karun Nair has praised his players for playing without fear despite their struggling form as they spanked defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in their IPL match here.

"We told ourselves, we are a young team, and we should play like a young team. Go out there, play without fear, and we just did that," Nair said after the Daredevils chased down the target of 186 with five balls to spare.

"I think the bowlers gave it their all, and if we had caught that catch they wouldn't have got that far," he said.

Nair has been struggling with his batting and he made 39 from 20 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes. His 39 was the second highest for Daredevils after Corey Anderson's 24-ball 41 not out.

"A bit disappointed to get out after getting a start, but glad to get some runs finally and hoping to kick on from here," said Nair.

With Tuesday's win, the Daredevils jumped to sixth spot with six points from nine matches to stay afloat in the tournament. The Sunrisers remained on third spot with 13 points from 11 games.

Sunrisers captain David Warner conceded that the Daredevils were the better side on Tuesday.

"It's been a little bogey, playing away. The wicket sort of held up a little bit, early on, and we thought 186 was a tough target. They played really well to win it, unreal," he said.

"The slower balls were holding up a little, and we did not want to be too predictable, but we maybe bowled too many quicker balls today."

First Published: May 3, 2017, 8:42 AM IST