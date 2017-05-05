IPL 2017: When Corey Anderson's Jaw-dropping Catch Stunned Dinesh Karthik

BCCI Photo.

New Delhi: Delhi Daredevils all-rounder Corey Anderson took a one-handed catch on Friday to show the Gujarat Lions' in-form batsman Dinesh Karthik the way back to the pavilion.

GL were on their way to a big score against the Delhi Daredevils, courtesy a blistering partnership between captain Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik.

The duo got together in the middle with the score on 10/2 and stitched a 133-run stand in just 72 deliveries to put the Lions on track for a huge total.

Raina was dismissed for 72 runs after he was run out by Kagiso Rabada, but Karthik continued the onslaught.

Karthik was on 65 when tried to chip Pat Cummins over mid-on for a boundary.

But Corey Anderson was alert and he took a few back steps and then times his jump to perfection to take an excellent diving catch.

WATCH:

This stupendous piece of fielding brought Karthik's stay in the middle to an end with the GL on 158/4 with 35 more deliveries to go.

DD rode on some clinical hitting from Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson to thrash GL by seven wickets.

With this win, sixth-placed DD kept their hopes of qualifying for the play-offs while GL, languishing in the penultimate spot, are already out of the race.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 12:13 PM IST