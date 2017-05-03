IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh Rolls Back the Clock in Style Against Delhi Daredevils

Yuvraj Singh scored a fine 70 not out off 41 balls. (BCCI Photo)

New Delhi: Swashbuckling India cricketer Yuvraj Singh turned the back in typical Yuvi-style as he put to sword the Delhi Daredevils' bowlers in Sunrisers Hyderabad's 11th Indian Premier League (IPL) match of the season on Tuesday at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

However, Yuvraj's heroics went in vain as Delhi's young batting brigade won the match for the home side by six wickets and five ball to spare.

Yuvraj took the crease in the 9th over of the match after the dismissal of in-form Shikhar Dhawan. Early in the innings, Yuvraj played second fiddle to Kane Williamson, who has been in great-run scoring form since sealing his place into the playing XI.

However, once Williamson was sent packing by Mohammed Shami in the 12th over, Yuvraj took the game by the scruff of the neck and bludgeoned boundaries at will.

After hitting one boundary each in the overs of Shami and Amit Mishra in the 14th and 15th over respectively, the southpaw increased the scoring rate from the 16th over onwards.

Shami was hit for two fours in one over but it was South African pacer Kagiso Rabada who was thrashed by Yuvraj the most. After hitting a six and a four in Rabada's 18th over, Yuvraj followed it up by hitting the South African for four boundaries in the last of the innings as SRH cruised to 185/3 in their designated 20 overs.

Yuvraj remained unbeaten on 70 off 41 deliveries and his innings included 11 fours and 1 huge six. The southpaw also impressed one and all by notching up his half-century of just 35 balls.

Yuvraj scored 19 off his first 21 balls (RR: 5.42, 2x4, 0x6) before scoring 51 off his last 20 deliveries (RR: 15.30, 9x4, 1x6). #IPL — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) May 2, 2017

"It was important for me to get some runs. In the last three to four innings, I did not get enough time in the middle. When we were batting in the first innings, it was a bit tough as the ball was gripping. So, I thought of playing till the last and went for the big shots after the 16th over," Yuvraj said.

"I was lucky, I got dropped. I could cash in on it in the later overs," said Yuvraj, whose catch was dropped by Sanju Samson when he was on 29.

First Published: May 3, 2017, 10:35 AM IST