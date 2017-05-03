Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2017: Zaheer Khan Likely to Miss Gujarat Lions Match

IANS | Updated: May 3, 2017, 6:57 PM IST

BCCI Photo

New Delhi: Injured Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan is likely to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Gujarat Lions at the Ferozeshah Kotla here on Thursday.

The veteran pacer also missed Tuesday's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which the Delhi team won by six wickets here.

"We will continue to monitor Zaheer Khan on a day-to-day basis. There is no further update," the team's official spokesperson said.

Zaheer suffered a hamstring strain during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on April 28, which also forced him out of the match against the Kings XI Punjab last Sunday.

Delhi Daredevilsgujarat lionsIndian Premier LeagueiplIPL 2017zaheer khan
First Published: May 3, 2017, 6:57 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4983 122
2 South Africa 4020 109
3 Australia 5302 108
4 England 5071 101
5 Pakistan 3494 97
FULL Ranking