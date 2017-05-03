IPL 2017: Zaheer Khan Likely to Miss Gujarat Lions Match

BCCI Photo

New Delhi: Injured Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan is likely to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Gujarat Lions at the Ferozeshah Kotla here on Thursday.

The veteran pacer also missed Tuesday's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which the Delhi team won by six wickets here.

"We will continue to monitor Zaheer Khan on a day-to-day basis. There is no further update," the team's official spokesperson said.

Zaheer suffered a hamstring strain during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on April 28, which also forced him out of the match against the Kings XI Punjab last Sunday.

First Published: May 3, 2017, 6:57 PM IST