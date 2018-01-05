Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
IPL 2018 Players Retention - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 5, 2018, 2:46 PM IST

Live Blog

Highlights

19:47(IST)

Here is the entire list of the retained players -

Retentions ; Total Purse: Rs 80 crore

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah. Purse Remaining: Rs 47 crore

Delhi Daredevils: Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. Purse Remaining: Rs 47 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarafaraz Khan. Purse Remaining: Rs 49 crore

Chennai Super KIngs: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja. Purse Remaining: Rs 47 crore 

Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith. Purse Remaining: Rs 67.5 core

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel. Purse Remaining: Rs 67.5 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Purse Remaining: Rs 67.5 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Purse Remaining: Rs 67.5 crore.

19:38(IST)
19:36(IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained three players - Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan. Retaining Kohli and De Villiers must have been a very easy call for the franchisee but leaving out Chris Gayle would have been a very difficult call. However, it is a great news for youngster Sarfaraz Khan.

19:32(IST)
19:30(IST)

Aussie skipper Steve Smith is the only players to be retained by Rajasthan Royals. Smtih played under Dhoni's leadership in Rising Pune Supergiant two years ago. And then he led RPS last season. However, he is now back where it all began for him in IPL.

19:28(IST)
19:28(IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have also retained only two players - skipper David Warner and star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The two names were revealed by former India cricketer VVS Laxman. This means that they have left out Shikhar Dhawan. SRH will now have three RTM card in the auction.

19:22(IST)
19:22(IST)
19:16(IST)

Kolkata Knight Rider's first retained player is not Gautam Gambhir but Sunil Narine. And the second and last player to be retained by KKR is Andre Russell. This means that their two-time winning skipper Gambhir hasn't been retained. They might go for him with Right to Match card.

19:13(IST)

Kings XI Punjab have retained just one player and it is India all-rounder Axar Patel. Interestingly, they have opted to let go of Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh and David Miller. It seems that KXIP will go all out for players in the auction.

19:05(IST)
19:05(IST)

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja are heading back to Chennai Super Kings!! Yes, you heard it right, the awesome trio have been retained by the CSK. Chennai fans will be happy as their prodigal sons are back after a hiatus of two years. 

19:02(IST)

HUGE NEWS FROM THE RCB CAMP: Bangalore have opted for Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and young spin wizard Sarfaraz Khan. The first two were an automatic choice but Sarfaraz's pick might come as a surprise to few. Meanwhile, they have let go off Chris Gayle, whom they might go for with the Right to Match Card.

19:00(IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders have also announced their first retained player and it is none other Andre Russell. The West Indian is a versatile all-rounder and he has proven his credentials for KKR is the past. Let's see whom they will go for next.

18:57(IST)

Meanwhile as for Chennai, they have so far retained Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder played for Gujarat Lions for the last two editions of the league while CSK where suspended. And now it seems that Jadeja is back. CSK fans will be holding their breath for Dhoni to return.

18:55(IST)
18:55(IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have also revealed their retained players. They have kept Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Australia's destructive batsman David Warner. The southpaw led Hyderabad to an IPL title as well.

18:52(IST)
18:51(IST)

While as for Mumbai Indians, they have retained Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. Interestingly, they haven't retained man of the match in the last edition of the final Krunal Pandya. They might go for him with the Right to Match card.

18:50(IST)

Big Announcement from the Delhi Camp: They have named Ricky Ponting as their new head coach. They have also retained Chris Morris and Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

18:41(IST)

RULES: The maximum number of players that each team can opt for is five through Player Retention (Pre-Player Auction) and Right to Match (RTM) which will take place during the Player Auction. There can be a maximum of either three retention or three RTMs and if there is no retention before the player auction, then franchises can have up to three RTMs.

18:36(IST)

Defending champions Mumbai Indians in all likelihood will be retaining skipper Rohit Sharma along with Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, while under-performing Delhi Daredevils may keep Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in their stable ahead of the IPL auction on January 27. The franchises are more or less certain about the kind of players they would like to retain and the ones they would buy back with Right To Match (RTM) cards.

18:36(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of who all will be retained for the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League. We will get you all the updates of who all will e moving where and who all will be retained by their teams.

Preview:

It is learnt that it is a strategic decision to retain Krunal as this will enable the franchise to buy back Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah with the 'Right To Match' cards. It is learnt that Delhi are still undecided about having two or three retentions but Pant and Iyer being India players are certain to be retained. Steve Smith is expected to be retained by Rajasthan Royals after having spent two years at the Rising Pune Supergiants. The Chennai Super Kings are set to retain three of their marquee players — skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, IPL superstar Suresh Raina and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while Dwayne Bravo, if fit, is all but certain to be bought back with Right To Match card. David Warner looks certain to be retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad who can also retain the immensely talented Deepak Hooda by paying Rs 3 crore for the uncapped player just like MI will be doing for Krunal.
The maximum number of players that each team can opt for is five through Player Retention (Pre-Player Auction) and Right to Match (RTM) which will take place during the Player Auction. There can be a maximum of either three retention or three RTMs and if there is no retention before the player auction, then franchises can have up to three RTMs.
