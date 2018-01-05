IPL 2018 Players Retention - As It Happened

Here is the entire list of the retained players -
Retentions ; Total Purse: Rs 80 crore
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah. Purse Remaining: Rs 47 crore
Delhi Daredevils: Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. Purse Remaining: Rs 47 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarafaraz Khan. Purse Remaining: Rs 49 crore
Chennai Super KIngs: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja. Purse Remaining: Rs 47 crore
Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith. Purse Remaining: Rs 67.5 core
Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel. Purse Remaining: Rs 67.5 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Purse Remaining: Rs 67.5 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Purse Remaining: Rs 67.5 crore.