IPL 2018 Players Retention Live Updates: CSK Retain MS Dhoni, RCB Retain Virat, Mumbai Retain Rohit

Welcome back to the den, dearest Thala! 🔥🚁🦁💛#ReturnOfTheSuperKings #SummerIsComing #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/RhCcv95idx— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 4, 2018
HUGE NEWS FROM THE RCB CAMP: Bangalore have opted for Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and young spin wizard Sarfaraz Khan. The first two were an automatic choice but Sarfaraz's pick might come as a surprise to few. Meanwhile, they have let go off Chris Gayle, whom they might go for with the Right to Match Card.
We have retained our deadly duo 🔥, David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar!— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 4, 2018
We hope you all are as kicked as us, because we’re knocking our socks off! 😆
We now also have 3 RTMs to use in the auction. #IPL2018 #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/vWigwP7duS
Paltan, here are the 3⃣ retained champions!@ImRo45, @hardikpandya7 & @Jaspritbumrah93 will continue to entertain you in MI colours. 🙌#CricketMeriJaan #VivoIPLretention pic.twitter.com/ZxRGUwDaiL— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 4, 2018
RULES: The maximum number of players that each team can opt for is five through Player Retention (Pre-Player Auction) and Right to Match (RTM) which will take place during the Player Auction. There can be a maximum of either three retention or three RTMs and if there is no retention before the player auction, then franchises can have up to three RTMs.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians in all likelihood will be retaining skipper Rohit Sharma along with Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, while under-performing Delhi Daredevils may keep Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in their stable ahead of the IPL auction on January 27. The franchises are more or less certain about the kind of players they would like to retain and the ones they would buy back with Right To Match (RTM) cards.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking