IPL 2018: Steve Smith 'Excited' to Be Back at Rajasthan Royals

Smith had been part of the Rajasthan Royals team in 2014 and 2015. He even led the side in 2015 and guided the team to the Playoffs. In the 69 IPL matches, Smith has scored 1703 runs at an average of 37.02 with one century and five half-centuries.
"I am really excited to be standing by the Rajasthan Royals in this season of the IPL. Its a great franchise with great people around. I loved playing for them in the past and I am looking forward to once again joining the team and making a big difference in the IPL this year," Smith said after getting retained.
He was the captain of the Rising Pune Supergiant team in the last season of IPL and powered his team to the finals of the tournament.
"We welcome Steve Smith on board. His presence will mean a lot to the team as we look forward to a fresh beginning and a successful season. Steve has been with the Royals in the past and has done a fantastic job. His experience and leadership qualities will surely drive the Royals towards putting up a great show”, said Manoj Badale, Co-owner, Rajasthan Royals.
Rajasthan was quick to realise the leadership potential in Steve Smith and handed over the team's captaincy even before he was made the Australia captain. It is here that Smith took his baby steps as a leader and flourished in the role.
"Steve Smith is already a modern great. Given he was a Royal before embarking on this journey, we are elated to have him back. We feel his winning attitude and innovative skills will be an integral part of the Royals resurgence”, added Zubin Bharucha, Director of Cricket ,Rajasthan Royals.
The Australian captain, Steve Smith has been in ‘Bradmansque’ form in the Ashes and his presence in the Royals team will be a big boost as we look forward to a new beginning. With his strong leadership skills and sensational batting, Smith has played a key role in Australia clinching the Ashes against traditional rivals England.
In the on-going Ashes, Smith has so far amassed 604 runs at an astonishing average of 151 in four Tests with three centuries.
The decorated Australia skipper is now the second best to Sir Donald Bradman in the ICC's all time batting rankings. At MCG Test, Smith contributed 76 and an unbeaten 102, his 23rd Test ton. It pushed his ranking points to 947, behind Bradman, who reached 961 points in February, 1948.
Also, Smith's four consecutive Test centuries at MCG is a feat previously achieved only by the great Bradman. The 28-year-old has therefore been drawing comparison with the greatest ever batsman.
Smith has also became the joint second fastest cricketer to slam 23 centuries in Test cricket, beating the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammed Yousuf.
