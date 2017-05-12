IPL Betting: Kanpur Police Suspect Two Gujarat Lions Players' Involvement

Image only for representational purpose.

Kanpur: The Indian Premier League has come under the shadows of foul play after three people were arrested in Kanpur on Thursday in connection with betting. The Kanpur police is also hinting at the possible involvement of two Gujarat Lions players.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India through a press release had informed on Thursday that the Anti Corruption Unit of the BCCI had been tracking activities of these men before they were arrested.

The operation by the ACU helped the Uttar Pradesh Police Crime Branch to successfully foil the alleged betting attempts of the accused.

The arrests were made from the same hotel where IPL teams Gujrat lions and Delhi Daredevils were staying. The police recovered cash of Rs 41 lakh.

The people arrested were identified as Ramesh Nayan Shah, a businessman from Thane, and local residents Ramesh Kumar and Vikas Kumar. Ramesh Kumar had a contract to put hoardings at the Green Park stadium and had booked the room for Shah, who was in touch with a bookie from Ajmer named Bunty.

Raids are currently on in Ajmer to arrest him.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kanpur, has said that role of two Gujarat Lions players is under scanner. Possibility of Shah being in touch with these two players has not been ruled out, but has not been confirmed yet.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Police busted a similar racket where six people were arrested in Shahdara area in East Delhi. Speaking to CNN-News18 an official confirmed the arrest and seizure of laptops, mobile phones and LCDs among other things.

First Published: May 12, 2017, 10:48 AM IST