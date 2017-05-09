IPL Points Table: Top Movers After a Month

New Delhi: A month into the 10th edition of the IPL and the league is headed towards the business end. The top four looks almost sorted with Mumbai Indians sitting on top, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiant and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The only slight confusion is over the fourth spot with Kings XI Punjab challenging defending champions Hyderabad. While SRH sit on the fourth spot with 15 points after 13 games, KXIP have 10 points from 11 games. This means, if SRH fail to win the last game and KXIP win their last 3 games, the defending champs could end up losing out on a playoffs spot.

Interestingly, Pune have been the team to watch over the last two weeks as they have put in one stellar performance after the other. If they beat Gujarat Lions on the back of a brilliant hundred from Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi stood ground against KKR and scored a brilliant 93. And a couple of days back, they became the first team this season to beat SRH at home.

On the contrary, last year’s runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore just failed to rise from the slump and were the first team to go out of the playoff race this year. They sit last on the table with 5 points from 13 games. Virat Kohli even apologised to the fans for a dismal show.

Delhi once again flattered to deceive and are placed 7th on the list with 8 points from 11 games. A win in all their remaining games will also not help them earn a spot in the playoffs. Similarly for Gujarat Lions, the race is over as they sit on the sixth spot with 8 points from 12 games. Their bowling has been their weakest link this season.

KXIP have returned strongly over the past week after sitting in the bottom end in the first few weeks. The team has finally started to fire in unison and even though the loss to Gujarat Lions was a reality check, they can still hope of a playoffs spot.

But two teams who have been exemplary are Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. While both teams have had an occasional hiccup here and there, they have mostly been super professional. In fact, Mumbai became the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season.

Currently, MI sit in the top spot with 18 points from 12 games. KKR are second with 16 points from 12 games. Pune and KKR are equal on points, but KKR have a net run-rate of +0.858 while Pune sit on -0.060.

Fasten your seat belts as the business end is round the corner and even the top teams will be looking to end on a high to ensure a top-two finish.

First Published: May 9, 2017, 12:00 PM IST