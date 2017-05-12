Ireland vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Match Abandoned Due to Rain

Tamim Iqbal. (AFP Photo)

Toss:

Ireland win the toss and opt to bowl first

Squads:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield (c), Niall O'Brien (wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Tim Murtagh, Peter Chase

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

That's all from this match. We look forward to your company on Sunday for the game between Ireland and New Zealand at Malahide, Dublin. Let's hope there will be no rain. Do join us at 1045 local (0945 GMT) for all the action. Cheers!

The first outing for Bangladesh in these conditions wasn't a great one. Their batting struggled and it needed the partnership between Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah to bail them out. Ireland will be immensely pleased with their efforts in the field and Peter Chase's bowling was a big positive for them. Although, they would like to cut down on the extras as they bowled too many wides.

CALLED OFF! Unfortunate end to this encounter. The umpires did wait for the conditions to improve but the persistent drizzle meant, no more play.

Update 1556 local - The rain has reduced to a drizzle but still it's a persistent one. The covers remain where they were. The groundsmen will need the drizzle to stop completely to start their mopping work. The umpires came out a few minutes back but didn't look too impressed with the conditions. The cut-off time we are hearing for a 20-over game is 1810 local. We are fast approaching that time. Let's keep our fingers crossed. Stay tuned...

Update 1425 local - No respite from the rain. It continues to come down hard and the covers are firmly on. We have started to lose overs from hereon. Let's hope for the best. Stay tuned for latest updates...

Oh dear, it has started to rain and the covers are coming on. The players are rushing off the field. Let's hope it stops soon. Stay tuned, we will keep you posted.

31.1 Tim Murtagh to Mahmudullah, Good length ball and it is stroked through covers for a run by Mahmudullah. 157/4

Drinks break.

30.6 G Dockrell to T Iqbal, A little flatter there by Dockrell and it is pushed to covers. Dot ball. 156/4

30.5 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Paddle sweep by Mahmudullah to short fine leg and they get through for a run. 156/4

30.4 G Dockrell to T Iqbal, Flighted on leg stump. Tamim again uses his wrists and flicks it for a single towards deep square leg. 155/4

30.3 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Full ball on off stump. Mahmudullah drives it through the covers for a run. 154/4

30.2 G Dockrell to T Iqbal, Full flighted delivery on leg stump, Tamim flicks it off his pads to deep square leg for a run. 153/4

30.1 G Dockrell to T Iqbal, Floats it on off stump. Tamim drives it back to the bowler. 152/4

29.6 Tim Murtagh to Mahmudullah, An overpitched delivery outside off, driven crisply off the front foot but straight to the short extra cover fielder. 152/4

29.5 Tim Murtagh to Mahmudullah, Angles in a good length ball on middle, Mahmudullah stands back to play it on the leg side but fails to middle it. Ends up pushing it back. 152/4

29.4 Tim Murtagh to Mahmudullah, On a length around off, Mahmudullah stays back and pushes it with an angled bat to point. 152/4

29.3 Tim Murtagh to Mahmudullah, Fullish and angling in from around off, Mahmudullah lunges and defends it back. 152/4

29.2 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Sliced away! Full again, around off, Tamim tries playing straight but it flies off the outer half of the bat and goes safely to sweeper cover for a run. 152/4

29.1 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Fullish and around off, Tamim plays an on drive but finds the fielder inside the circle. 151/4

Tim Murtagh is back into the attack.

28.6 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 151/4

28.5 G Dockrell to T Iqbal, Fires a fuller one on the pads, Tamim clips it through mid-wicket for one. 151/4

28.4 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, The line is too straight on this occasion, it's flicked in front of square leg for a single. 150/4

28.3 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Slower through the air outside off, dabbed straight to short third man. Three dot balls. 149/4

28.2 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Quicker through the air this time, flatter and on middle, defended to the off side. 149/4

28.1 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Nicely tossed up ball on middle, punched back to the bowler. 149/4

27.6 B McCarthy to Mahmudullah, Full and on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 149/4

27.5 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, Nearly repeats the last shot. But this time there ain't much pace to work with and he ends up hitting it straight to the third man fielder. A single taken. 148/4

27.4 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, FOUR! Easily done! McCarthy switches to around the wicket and delivers a short ball outside off, Tamim gets back and just uses the pace of the bowler to run it fine towards third man for a boundary. 147/4

27.3 B McCarthy to Mahmudullah, On a length and outside off, pushed through covers for another single. 143/4

27.2 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, Full in length and outside off, driven through the gap at covers for a single. 142/4

27.1 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 141/4

26.6 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Turns it off his pads to backward square leg and the short fine leg fielder makes the stop. 141/4

26.5 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Cracking shot! Dockrell gives it some extra flight but lands it very full outside off, Mahmudullah unfurls a beautifully timed cover drive for a boundary. A shot of pedigree. No chance for the fielder in the deep. This partnership has certainly put Bangladesh back in the game. 141/4

26.4 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Gets on the front foot to a full ball and pushes it to covers. 137/4

26.3 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, A flatter arm ball on middle, punched straight to mid-wicket. 137/4

26.2 G Dockrell to T Iqbal, Flighted on off, knocked down to long on for one. 137/4

26.1 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single. 136/4

35th ODI fifty for Tamim Iqbal!

25.6 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, FOUR! Fine shot to reach his half century! Full and angling into the batsman, Iqbal gets on the front foot and pushes it back off the inside half of the bat. Still the timing is great and it speeds down to the fence down the ground. A responsible knock by Tamim, so far. 135/4

25.5 B McCarthy to Mahmudullah, Shortish on middle, tapped down to mid-wicket for one. 131/4

25.4 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, Overdoes his line and bowls it too straight, Tamim flicks it behind square leg and takes a run. 130/4

25.3 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, FOUR! Useful boundary! A juicy half-volley outside off, Tamim leans into the drive and thumps it through the gap at covers for a boundary. Lovely timing and placement. 129/4

25.2 B McCarthy to Mahmudullah, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 125/4

25.1 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, Sliding down the leg side, bowled from around the wicket, Tamim eased it to fine leg for one. 124/4

Barry McCarthy is back on.

24.6 G Dockrell to T Iqbal, Flatter and shorter on off, another late cut shot towards short third man for a run. 123/4

24.5 G Dockrell to T Iqbal, Flighted on off, defended back to the bowler. 122/4

24.4 G Dockrell to T Iqbal, Loopy around off, Tamim plays a cute paddle sweep but finds short fine leg. 122/4

24.3 G Dockrell to T Iqbal, Floated full ball on off, Tamim is on the front foot in defense. 122/4

24.2 G Dockrell to T Iqbal, Leans forward to flick but gets a little leading edge towards the cover region. 122/4

24.1 G Dockrell to T Iqbal, Shortish and on off, Tamim plays it very late, almost off the keeper's gloves and guides it past short third man. Chase chases it down and they take a couple of runs. 122/4

23.6 S Thompson to Mahmudullah, A touch short and wide outside off, Mahmudullah flashes and misses. 120/4

50-run partnership between Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal!

23.5 S Thompson to T Iqbal, On the pads, tucked to deep backward square leg for a single. 120/4

23.4 S Thompson to T Iqbal, Driven through the covers by the batsman. No run. 119/4

23.3 S Thompson to Mahmudullah, Short in length on off, Mahmudullah pulls it off his front foot, a wristy one, more like a tennis forehand and it races through mid-wicket. The ball stops before the rope and they take three runs. 119/4

23.2 S Thompson to T Iqbal, Full and angling into the batsman, Tamim gets forward and pushes it to covers for a quick single. Smart running between the wickets! 116/4

23.1 S Thompson to T Iqbal, Thompson runs in from around the wicket and angles in a length ball around off, Tamim stays back and taps it down to backward point. 115/4

22.6 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Flatter and on off, defended from the crease to cover-point. Looked for a run but was then sent back. Just a wide from the over. 115/4

22.5 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Floated full ball on off, Mahmudullah prods and defends it to the off side. 115/4

22.5 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Wide! Fires it down the leg side, an easy leave for Mahmudullah. 115/4

22.4 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run. 114/4

22.3 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 114/4

22.2 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Flicks it off his pads but finds the fielder on the leg side. 114/4

22.1 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Loopy and outside off, extra bounce, Mahmudullah gets across the stumps and blocks it to the off side. 114/4

21.6 S Thompson to T Iqbal, Short outside off, slapped to point where the fielder made a good jumping stop. 114/4

21.6 S Thompson to T Iqbal, Wide! Way down the leg side, Tamim leaves it. 114/4

21.5 S Thompson to Mahmudullah, Short and wide, cut through point for a single. 113/4

21.4 S Thompson to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Thompson serves another freebie, a full toss on the pads, this time Mahmudullah doesn't miss out and whips it through square leg for a boundary. 112/4

21.3 S Thompson to Mahmudullah, Porterfield saves a certain boundary. A loose delivery, full toss wide outside off, Mahmudullah chases and hits it towards point where a fantastic stop has been made. 108/4

21.2 S Thompson to T Iqbal, Fails to flick and it goes off his pads to the leg side. A leg bye taken. 108/4

A slip comes in.

21.1 S Thompson to T Iqbal, Shout for an lbw! Full in length and just around off, Tamim lunges with his bat and pad together in defense. It hit the latter and they appeal. Nothing from the umpire, maybe the impact was outside off. 107/4

20.6 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Flighted and outside off, Mahmudullah tries to tap and run but the point fielder quickly gets to the ball stops him in his tracks. 107/4

20.5 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Probably an arm ball skidding down, Mahmudullah tries keeping it out but is hit on the pads. 107/4

20.4 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 107/4

20.3 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 107/4

20.2 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, SIX! Just over Kevin! Tossed up ball around off, Mahmudullah dances down the track and powers it over mid on. Kevin O'Brien in the deep tries his best to catch it over his head but it sails past him. 107/4

20.1 G Dockrell to Mahmudullah, Flighted ball on off, going straight on, Mahmudullah tries to defend but it beats the inside edge and goes past the keeper. They run a couple of times. Given as runs. Maybe some inside edge. 101/4

First look of a spinner! George Dockrell is into the attack.

19.6 S Thompson to Mahmudullah, Short and outside off, Mahmudullah dabs it to third man for a run. 99/4

19.5 S Thompson to Mahmudullah, Appeal for an lbw! Thompson angles in a length from around off, Mahmudullah fails to flick and is hit on the pads. They appeal but the umpire remains still. Maybe, missing leg and it seemed too high as well. 98/4

19.4 S Thompson to T Iqbal, Angling down the leg side, a touch short, Tamim glances it to long leg for one. 98/4

19.3 S Thompson to T Iqbal, Targets the off stump with a full length delivery, Tamim gets behind the line and defends it back. 97/4

19.2 S Thompson to T Iqbal, Beaten! Pitches it full outside off, nipping away, Tamim is lured into the drive and gets beaten. 97/4

19.2 S Thompson to T Iqbal, Wide! Too many extras conceded by Ireland. Short and down the leg side, left alone. 97/4

19.1 S Thompson to Mahmudullah, Full and straight, it's driven in front of point for a run. 96/4

18.6 K O'Brien to Mahmudullah, Fuller and on off, flicked behind square leg for a single. 95/4

18.5 K O'Brien to T Iqbal, Leans forward and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 94/4

18.5 K O'Brien to T Iqbal, Wide! Kevin is struggling with his line. Slips it down the leg side, Iqbal fails to get any wood behind it. 93/4

18.4 K O'Brien to T Iqbal, Pitches it full and around off, Tamim lunges and defends it back. 92/4

18.3 K O'Brien to Mahmudullah, Straying on the pads, Mahmudullah fails to flick and collects a leg bye as the ball travels to deep backward square leg. 92/4

18.2 K O'Brien to T Iqbal, A touch short and around middle, Tamim turns and drops it with soft hands to mid-wicket for a run. 91/4

18.1 K O'Brien to T Iqbal, Short delivery around leg, Tamim gets on top of the bounce and pulls it behind square leg for a couple. 90/4

17.6 S Thompson to Mahmudullah, Full and angling in around off, Mahmudullah defends it off his back foot to the off side. 88/4

Drizzle is back.

17.5 S Thompson to Mahmudullah, Way wide outside off, just inside the tramline, Mahmudullah leaves it alone. 88/4

17.4 S Thompson to Mahmudullah, Fullish on middle, pushed straight to mid on. 88/4

17.3 S Thompson to Mahmudullah, Shortish and outside off, cut straight to point. 88/4

17.2 S Thompson to Mahmudullah, FOUR! Thompson offers width outside off, Mahmudullah latches onto it and whacks it square of the wicket on the off side. Finds the gap behind point and fetches a boundary. 88/4

Stuart Thompson is into the attack now.

17.1 S Thompson to Mahmudullah, Beaten! Skiddy delivery, full and wide outside off, Mahmudullah tries to drive but is beaten. 84/4

16.6 K O'Brien to T Iqbal, A rising delivery, around off, Tamim is on his toes as he keeps it out. 84/4

Plenty of movement behind the bowler's arm there. Tamim pulls out as Kevin was into his delivery stride.

16.5 K O'Brien to Mahmudullah, Short and wide outside off, forced off the back foot to sweeper cover for one. 84/4

16.4 K O'Brien to Mahmudullah, Presses forward and across to a full ball around off and works it to mid-wicket. 83/4

16.3 K O'Brien to Mahmudullah, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 83/4

16.3 K O'Brien to Mahmudullah, Wide! Drifting down the leg side, Mahmudullah tries flicking but misses. 83/4

16.2 K O'Brien to T Iqbal, Width on offer outside off, on the shorter side, Tamim flays at it and sends it behind point for a single. 82/4

16.1 K O'Brien to Mahmudullah, Stays back footed and guides it down to third man for a single. 81/4

16.1 K O'Brien to T Iqbal, Two wides! Loosener first up, way down the leg side, Iqbal leaves it and the keeper fumbles while collecting. They cross. 80/4

Kevin O'Brien is introduced into the attack. He is on 97 ODI wickets.

15.6 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, Straighter in line, clipped through square leg for a run. 78/4

15.5 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, Extra bounce around off, Tamim tries to play on the leg side but is beaten. Takes a blow near the tummy area. 77/4

15.4 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, Outside off, tapped down to point. 77/4

15.4 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, Wide! The right-left combination putting the bowler's line off. He bowls it down the leg side to the left-hander, Tamim leaves it. 77/4

15.3 B McCarthy to Mahmudullah, Shortish outside off, guided to third man for a run. 76/4

15.2 B McCarthy to Mahmudullah, LUCKY FOUR! McCarthy bowls it on a length outside off, Mahmudullah pokes inside the line and gets a thick outside edge. It runs wide of second slip and reaches the boundary. Third man was pretty square on this occasion. 75/4

15.1 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, Good length ball on middle, turned to mid-wicket for a run. 71/4

Barry McCarthy runs in but pulls out at the last moment. It seems he lost his run-up. Reload.

14.6 P Chase to Mahmudullah, Back of a length delivery outside off, Mahmudullah drops his wrists and allows it through. 70/4

Mahmudullah joins Tamim Iqbal in the middle. Big responsibility on this pair.

Drinks break. Ireland have got the best possible start to this game. Their pacers exploited the conditions to their advantage and exposed the vulnerable visiting batsmen. Tamim Iqbal is fighting the lone battle and needs someone to stay with him out there.

14.5 P Chase to Al Hasan, OUT! Gone, Chase comes round the wicket, bowls it on length just outside off. Shakib defends it and gets an edge and the keeper Neil Obrein takes a good low catch. 70/4

14.4 P Chase to Al Hasan, FOUR! Short on the body of the batsman. Shakib pulls it very fine, past the diving keeper for another boundary. That's two in two for Shakib. 70/3

14.3 P Chase to Al Hasan, FOUR! Short just outside off stump, Shakib guides it beautifully between third man and point and it races away to the fence. Pure timing by Shakib. 66/3

14.2 P Chase to Al Hasan,A little away movement for chase, Shakib goes to flick it and gets a leading edge and goes on the bounce to cover. 62/3

14.1 P Chase to Al Hasan, Tight bowling from Chase, Shakib defends the ball of the front foot. 62/3

13.6 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 62/3

13.5 B McCarthy to Al Hasan, Sliding down the leg side, nudged behind square leg for one. 62/3

13.4 B McCarthy to Al Hasan, Full and wide outside off, Shakib goes chasing after it and mistimes his drive to covers. 61/3

13.3 B McCarthy to Al Hasan, Short and angling away from the batsman, outside off, Shakib pulls it from the crease but finds the mid-wicket fielder inside the ring. 61/3

13.2 B McCarthy to Al Hasan, Fuller and in the line of the stumps, defended back to the bowler. 61/3

13.1 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, Angles in a length ball on off, Tamim gets back and helps it to mid-wicket for one. 61/3

12.6 P Chase to Al Hasan, Short delivery and pulls it to square leg for a couple of runs. 60/3

12.5 P Chase to T Iqbal, Short outside off and is cut to deep point. Thompson the fielder in the deep makes a fine stop diving to his right. They pick up a single. 58/3

12.4 P Chase to Al Hasan, Driven on the up by Shakib and it was brilliantly stopped by Murtagh at mid off. Saved a certain boundary, only a run taken. 57/3

12.3 P Chase to T Iqbal, It's bowled on a length and Tamim opens the face to guide it to third man for a single. 56/3

12.2 P Chase to Al Hasan, Short outside off this time, Shakib guides it to third man for a single. 55/3

12.1 P Chase to T Iqbal, Short of a length, Tamim nudges it to square leg for a single. 54/3

12.1 P Chase to T Iqbal, Wide! Chase starts off with a wide down the leg side. Tamim leaves it. 53/3

Peter Chase being brought back for his second spell.

11.6 B McCarthy to Al Hasan, Fuller and on off, defended back to the bowler. 52/3

11.5 B McCarthy to Al Hasan, A good looking cover drive by Shakib but he fails to find the gap. 52/3

11.4 B McCarthy to Al Hasan, Gets across the stumps and defends it to the leg side. 52/3

11.4 B McCarthy to Al Hasan, Wide! McCarthy slips it down the leg side from around the wicket, Shakib fails to flick. 52/3

11.3 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, Short and outside off, Tamim slaps it off his back foot, waits for the point fielder to make his dive and once the ball goes past him, they cross for a single. 51/3

11.3 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, Wide! Another one down the leg side, called a wide. 50/3

11.3 B McCarthy to T Iqbal, Wide! Bowls it down the leg side, Tamim goes to flick it but misses it and is signaled wide. 49/3

11.2 B McCarthy to Al Hasan, Bowls it on his pads and Shakib nudges it down to fine leg for a single. He gets off the mark. 48/3

The superstar of the Bangladesh team, Shakib Al Hasan arrives at number 5. His team is in a spot of bother and the stand-in skipper for this match would like to lead from the front. In case you don't know, Mashrafe Mortaza is serving a one-match ban because of the slow-over rate in his last ODI appearance.

11.1 B McCarthy to M Rahim, OUT! Gone, Rahim edges this one to first slip. McCarthy bowls it a little outside off, gets a bit of away shape and Rahim goes for an expansive drive on the up. He however gets an outside edge and it is taken sharply by Gary Wilson. It's a big blow for Bangladesh as they lose an experienced batsman. 47/3

10.6 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, A gentle fuller length ball on off, Tamim lunges and defends it to the off side. 47/2

10.5 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Bowls it on a fuller length and in the line of the stumps, Iqbal covers the line and blocks it safely. 47/2

10.4 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Tamim has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 47/2

10.3 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, This time Murtagh takes it away off the seam, Iqbal feels for it and gets beaten. 47/2

10.2 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Beats the inside edge! Lovely inswinger, landing around off, Tamim strides to defend but it curves back in to beat him. 47/2

Now maximum four fielders will be allowed outside the circle. Bangladesh will look to find the gaps and keep the scoreboard ticking without taking any risk.

10.1 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, EDGY FOUR! Murtagh gets a length ball to nip away after landing outside off, Tamim stretches forward to defend but gets a big fat outside edge past first slip for a boundary. 47/2

Powerplay 2 taken.

9.6 B McCarthy to M Rahim, The batsman has played it to the point region. No run to end the over. Good comeback by the bowler after conceding a couple of boundaries first up. 43/2

9.5 B McCarthy to M Rahim, Terrific yorker, right in the blockhole, Rahim does well to dig it out. 43/2

9.4 B McCarthy to M Rahim, Back of a length ball on off, defended off the back foot to point. 43/2

9.3 B McCarthy to M Rahim, Better delivery, full and outside off, shaping away, Rahim shoulders arms. 43/2

9.2 B McCarthy to M Rahim, FOUR! Replica of the last delivery. Barry once again tries his luck with the short delivery outside off, Rahim shows no qualms in whacking it through point for a boundary. 43/2

9.1 B McCarthy to M Rahim, FOUR! Lovely shot! A gentle loosener first up, McCarthy drags his length short and bowls it outside off, Rahim stands back and slams it past the point fielder for a boundary. 39/2

Barry McCarthy replaces Chase in the attack.

8.6 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Full again, but Tamim does not time it and it's driven to mid off. 35/2

8.5 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, FOUR! Through the covers this time. Full outside off and Tamim drives it to the covers, beating the diving fielder inside the ring for a boundary. Lovely shot. 35/2

8.4 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, FOUR! Full ball on off stump, Tamim drives it beautifully down the ground, beats mid off and it races to the fence for a boundary. 31/2

8.3 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Short of a length delivery, Tamim stands tall and pushes it to covers of the back foot. 27/2

8.2 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Length ball outside off and Tamim covers the line and defends it. 27/2

8.1 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Bowled on a length, and was defended off the front foot by Tamim. 27/2

7.6 P Chase to T Iqbal, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single. End of a testing over by Peter! 27/2

7.5 P Chase to T Iqbal, Great delivery, bowls it full and just outside off, forcing the batsman to play at it. Tamim tries to drive but the ball straightens a touch to beat the outside edge. 26/2

7.4 P Chase to T Iqbal, Stifled appeal for an lbw! An inswinger on this occasion, Tamim tries working it on the leg side but fails to middle it. They appeal but it appears to be doing too much. 26/2

7.3 P Chase to T Iqbal, Beautifully bowled. An outswinger landing outside off, Tamim keeps his bat near his front pad and lets it through. 26/2

7.2 P Chase to T Iqbal, Chase switches to around the wicket and serves a length ball just around off, it skids through after landing, Tamim plays inside the line and misses. 26/2

7.1 P Chase to T Iqbal, FOUR! Easy pickings! Full and going down the leg side, Tamim just picks it off his pads and eases it down to fine leg for a boundary. 26/2

7.1 P Chase to T Iqbal, Wide! Short and wide outside off, Tamim goes chasing after it but fails to connect. Wild attempt! 22/2

6.6 Tim Murtagh to M Rahim, Good length delivery. The batsman defends it by getting right behind the line. 21/2

6.5 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Down the leg side again. He flicks it away for a single. Given as a leg bye. 21/2

6.4 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Full and wide, Tamim goes after it but misses it completely. 20/2

6.3 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Good length and he plays it off the front foot into the ground. 20/2

6.2 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Again on a good length, Tamim comes forward and defends it with a straight bat. 20/2

6.1 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Good length delivery and it is defended off the front foot by Tamim. 20/2

5.6 P Chase to M Rahim, A big appeal, but the batsman is struck high on the pads and the appeal is turned down by the umpire. Good length ball, jags back in and hits Rahim high on the pads. Good bowling here from Chase. 20/2

5.6 P Chase to M Rahim, Wide ball, way down the leg side. An attempted short ball but it's way down the leg side and signaled a wide. 20/2

5.5 P Chase to M Rahim, Good length delivery, Rahim misses it and is hit on the pads. They appeal for it but the umpire shakes his head. 19/2

5.4 P Chase to T Iqbal, Once again bowled on the pads of Tamim, he nudges it down to fine leg for a single. 19/2

5.3 P Chase to T Iqbal, Bowls at a good length, outside off and Tamim decides to leave it alone. 18/2

5.2 P Chase to T Iqbal, FOUR! Full ball on pads of Tamim. He stylishly flicks it to deep backward square leg, Murtagh dives to stop it in the deep but misses and the ball goes for a boundary. 18/2

5.1 P Chase to T Iqbal, Good length delivery by Chase. Bowls it outside off and Tamim decides to leave it. 14/2

4.6 Tim Murtagh to M Rahim, Shout for an lbw, a muted one though. Excellent seam movement this time, landing around off and nipping in sharply, Rahim fails to keep it out and is hit high on the pads. They put in an unsuccessful appeal. 14/2

4.5 Tim Murtagh to M Rahim, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 14/2

4.4 Tim Murtagh to M Rahim, FOUR! Deftly played! Murtagh loses his radar and slips a length ball down the leg side, Rahim picks it off his pads and neatly deflects it down to fine leg for a boundary. 14/2

4.3 Tim Murtagh to M Rahim, On a length and in the channel outside off, Rahim has an easy leave on this occasion. 10/2

4.2 Tim Murtagh to M Rahim, Full and angling into the batsman around off, shaping away a shade, Rahim gets forward with a minimum footwork and pushes it a bit uppishly towards cover-point. 10/2

4.1 Tim Murtagh to M Rahim, Bowls it on a driving length outside off, Rahim covers the line and then shoulders arms. 10/2

3.6 P Chase to T Iqbal, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. End of another impressive over by Peter Chase. 10/2

3.5 P Chase to T Iqbal, Prods forward to a full ball outside off and drives it to covers. 10/2

3.4 P Chase to T Iqbal, Straighter in line, Tamim plays it off his pads to the leg side, finds the fielder. 10/2

3.3 P Chase to M Rahim, Greets the new batsman with a shortish ball outside, Rahim steers it wide of backward point for a single. 10/2

Mushfiqur Rahim is in next. He is a little fighter and has the technique to succeed in these conditions. Bangladesh need him to stabilize the innings along with the another senior partner, Tamim Iqbal.

3.2 P Chase to S Rahman, OUT! Sabbir has thrown it away! Poor, very poor shot selection from him. Ran out of patience too soon, just the third ball he faced. Chase angles in a length ball around off, Rahman gives the charge with the intention to heave it over mid-wicket but it takes the top edge and goes straight up in the air towards third man. Tim Murtagh runs in and across a bit to his right and grabs a fantastic tumbling catch. Bangladesh struggling! 9/2

3.1 P Chase to S Rahman, Back of a length ball on off, it's played from the crease to point. 9/1

2.6 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Nice bowling. Keeps probing with a fuller length outside off, the angle takes it away from the southpaw, Tamim has another watchful leave. 9/1

2.5 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, An overpitched delivery this time, outside off, Iqbal drives it nicely off his front foot but finds the wide mid off fielder. 9/1

2.4 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, An inviting length outside off, Iqbal watches the line closely before leaving it. Good judgement. 9/1

2.4 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Wide! Slips a length ball down the leg side, Iqbal allows it through. 9/1

2.3 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Nearly carries to the fielder! Once again Tamim commits himself on the front foot as he tries to flick a length delivery. But it flies off the inside edge and goes on one bounce to Dockrell at mid-wicket. 8/1

2.2 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, This one is angled away from the batsman, Tamim plays inside the line and gets beaten. 8/1

2.1 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Movement in the air as it lands on a length around middle, Iqbal commits himself on the front foot and keeps it out off the inner half of the bat to mid-wicket. 8/1

1.6 P Chase to S Rahman, Snorter! Welcome to the crease, Sabbir. Chase bends his back and bangs in a short ball around off, Rahman is taken by surprise as he tries to fend it away. Takes a blow on his helmet in the process but no harm done, fortunately. A nasty welcome to the new batsman. 8/1

Sabbir Rahman is the new batsman at number 3.

1.5 P Chase to S Sarkar, OUT! Sarkar 'Chased' out of the ground! Brilliant delivery, on back of a length around off and moving away a shade off the seam, Sarkar has a tame push inside the line without any footwork and gets a thin outside edge behind to the keeper. Niall O'Brien makes no mistake, they appeal and the finger goes up. Excellent start for Ireland. 8/1

A little bit of sawdust applied on the bowler's landing area.

1.4 P Chase to S Sarkar, Bouncer, nicely directed, Sarkar leans back and lets it through to the keeper. 8/0

1.3 P Chase to S Sarkar, FOUR! Misfield! Chase digs in a short ball around off, rising onto the batsman, Sarkar stands tall inside the crease and slams it square of the wicket. The point fielder dives to his right, gets some hands onto it but fails to stop it cleanly. It brushes past his fingers to the fence behind. 8/0

1.2 P Chase to S Sarkar, Shortish and on off, defended from the back foot to backward point. 4/0

1.1 P Chase to S Sarkar, Bouncer around off, angling away, Sarkar allows it through. 4/0

Peter Chase to bowl with the second new ball from the other end.

0.6 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Another watchful leave outside the off stump by Tamim to end the over. A decent start by Tim! 4/0

0.5 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Lands it on a fuller length outside off, inviting the batsman for a drive, but Iqbal is careful in leaving it. 4/0

0.4 Tim Murtagh to S Sarkar, Pitches it full and just outside off, Sarkar gets forward and bunts it to mid off for a quick single. Gets off the mark! 4/0

0.3 Tim Murtagh to S Sarkar, Back of a length ball on off, Sarkar goes on the back foot and plays it down in front of the cover fielder. 3/0

0.2 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Angles it away from the batsman, on a length and outside off, Tamim leans forward, pushes inside the line and gets it away from the outside half of the bat. It speeds down to third man and they take a single. 3/0

0.1 Tim Murtagh to T Iqbal, Starts with a very full length ball on leg, it's flicked through square leg for a couple of runs. Bangladesh are away immediately. 2/0

First Published: May 12, 2017, 3:52 PM IST