Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tri-series, 1st ODI in Dublin

Catch all the live action of the first match of the tri-series between Ireland and Bangladesh in Dublin through our live commentary.
Toss:
Ireland win the toss and opt to bowl first
Squads:
Ireland: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield (c), Niall O'Brien (wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Tim Murtagh, Peter Chase
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Commentary ( innings)No Records
Barry McCarthyGeorge DockrellIreland Tri-series liveireland vs bangladeshIreland vs Bangladesh LiveIreland vs Bangladesh Live ScoreKevin O'Brienpeter chaseSabbir Rahmanshakib al hasanSoumya SarkarTamim Iqbaltim murtagh
First Published: May 12, 2017, 3:52 PM IST