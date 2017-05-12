Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tri-series, 1st ODI in Dublin

Tamim Iqbal. (AFP Photo)

Catch all the live action of the first match of the tri-series between Ireland and Bangladesh in Dublin through our live commentary.

Toss:

Ireland win the toss and opt to bowl first

Squads:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield (c), Niall O'Brien (wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Tim Murtagh, Peter Chase

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Commentary ( innings)

First Published: May 12, 2017, 3:52 PM IST