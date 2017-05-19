Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tri-series, 4th ODI in Dublin

Catch all the live action of the fourth match of the tri-series between Ireland and Bangladesh in Dublin.

Toss:

Bangladesh win toss and opt to bowl first.

Playing XIs:

Ireland: William Porterfield (c), Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Niall O'Brien (wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O'Brien, Gary Wilson, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Tim Murtagh, Peter Chase

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Sunzamul Islam, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Commentary (Ireland innings)

44.1 M Mortaza to Tim Murtagh, WIDE! Excellent down the leg side by Mushfiqur. Strays down the leg side and the umpire signals a wide. 175/8

Okay, so the skipper just wanted a change of ends. Mashrafe Mortaza comes back on.

43.6 S Islam to G Dockrell, Short ball is cut through point for a double. 174/8

43.5 S Islam to G Dockrell, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 172/8

43.4 S Islam to Tim Murtagh, Short ball, batsman plays it through point for a run. 172/8

43.3 S Islam to Tim Murtagh, Flighted ball, batsman defends off the front foot. 171/8

Tim Murtagh walks out to bat.

43.2 S Islam to B McCarthy, OUT! Partnership broken. Quick and full, McCarthy sits down on one knee and attempts a sweep, compeletly misses the ball and is struck in front of the stumps, the players appeal and the umpire give it out. Islam breaks the partnership. 171/8

43.1 S Islam to G Dockrell, Quicker ball, Dockrell comes down the track and plays it to mid-wicket for a run. 171/7

Sunzamul Islam comes back on for a bowl. The skipper seems to have hurt himself and is not ready to bowl.

42.6 Al Hasan to B McCarthy, The batsman works it down the leg side 170/7

42.5 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, Nudges it towards mid-wicket for a run. 170/7

42.4 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, Comes down the track, hits it straight to covers. 169/7

42.3 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, FOUR! GREAT TIMING! Short and quick from Shakib. Dockrell rocks on to the back foot and punches it through covers for a boundary. A good partnership here for Ireland. 169/7

42.2 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, The batsman dances down the track but decides to defend it. 165/7

42.1 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, Tossed up, batsman defends it off the front foot. 165/7

41.6 M Mortaza to G Dockrell, Off cutter on the pads, Dockrell cannot clip it and gets hit on the pads, they run through for a leg bye. 165/7

41.5 M Mortaza to G Dockrell, Full ball on middle, Dockrell drives it to mid off. 164/7

41.4 M Mortaza to B McCarthy, Bowled outside off, batsman guides it down to third man for a run. 164/7

41.3 M Mortaza to B McCarthy, Back of a length, defended off the back foot. 163/7

41.2 M Mortaza to B McCarthy, A little swing into the batsman, McCarthy defends it off the front foot and gets an inside edge onto the pads 163/7

41.1 M Mortaza to B McCarthy, Length ball outside off, McCarthy pushes it to point. 163/7

Mashrafe Mortaza called back on for a bowl.

40.6 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, The batsman defends the length ball. 163/7

40.5 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, Quicker, batsman defends it off the back foot. 163/7

40.4 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 163/7

40.3 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, Floats it up, Dockrell defends it of the front foot. 163/7

40.2 Al Hasan to B McCarthy, Pushed through covers for a run. 163/7

40.1 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, Tossed up, driven down the ground for a run. 162/7

Powerplay 3 signaled. Five fielders are now allowed outside the circle.

39.6 R Hossain to G Dockrell, Back of a length ball, Dockrell guides it down to third man for a run. 161/7

39.5 R Hossain to B McCarthy, Full on leg stump, is driven to mid on for a run. 160/7

39.4 R Hossain to B McCarthy, An attempted yorker by Rubel, but turns out to be a low full toss which the batsman pushes to covers. 159/7

39.3 R Hossain to G Dockrell, Punched through covers for a run. 159/7

39.2 R Hossain to B McCarthy, Full ball is driven by McCarthy through covers for a run. 158/7

39.1 R Hossain to G Dockrell, Short on off, punches it off the back foot to covers for a run. 157/7

38.6 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, Dances down the wicket and pushes it to mid on for a run. 156/7

38.5 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, Comes down the track, hits it straight back to the bowler. 155/7

38.4 Al Hasan to B McCarthy, Tosses it up. McCarthy comes down the track and flicks it uppishly to square leg for a run. 155/7

38.3 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, Turns it through square leg for a single. 154/7

38.2 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, Drives it hard but does not beat short extra cover. 153/7

38.1 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, Floats it on off, Dockrell defends it off the front foot with his bat and pad together. 153/7

37.6 R Hossain to B McCarthy, FOUR! LUCKY! Bowled at alength, comes back in a little, McCarthy tries it on the up and gets an inside edge and it races away to the fine leg boundary. 153/7

37.6 R Hossain to B McCarthy, WIDE! Bowled short down the leg side and it is signaled wide. 149/7

37.5 R Hossain to G Dockrell, A tad full, takes the outer edge of the batsman, who tries to drive it on the up and gets a single down to third man. 148/7

37.4 R Hossain to G Dockrell, Length ball, Dockrell pushes the ball through covers off the back foot and they run a couple. 147/7

37.3 R Hossain to G Dockrell, Short ball, outside off, cut straight into the hands of point. 145/7

37.2 R Hossain to G Dockrell, Lands on a length, Dockrell rocks back and defends it off the back foot. 145/7

37.1 R Hossain to B McCarthy, Bowled on a length, the batsman guides it down to third man for a run. 145/7

Rubel Hossain called back on for a bowl.

36.6 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, Floats it up and Dockrell defends it off the front foot. 144/7

36.5 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 144/7

36.4 Al Hasan to B McCarthy, Comes down the track, hits it on the leg side for a run. 144/7

36.3 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, Quicker ball, Dockrell pushes it down to long off for a run. 143/7

36.2 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, Flighted ball, Dockrell uses his feet and tucks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 142/7

36.1 Al Hasan to G Dockrell, Tossed up delivery, defended on the front foot. 140/7

Shakib Al Hasan is brought back into the attack.

Drinks.

35.6 M Rahman to B McCarthy, Slants it outside off, McCarthy looks to defend but is beaten all ends up. 140/7

35.5 M Rahman to G Dockrell, Shorter on the pads, tucked towards backward square leg for a single. 140/7

35.4 M Rahman to G Dockrell, Slants it outside off, Dockrell pushes it towards point coming forward. 139/7

35.3 M Rahman to G Dockrell, A tad short around off, defended off the back foot by the batsman. 139/7

35.2 M Rahman to G Dockrell, Good length on the stumps, Dockrell gets squared up and watches it go towards point off his outside edge. 139/7

35.1 M Rahman to G Dockrell, Full and outside off, Dockrell looks to push at it but is beaten all ends up. 139/7

34.6 S Islam to G Dockrell, Shorter outside off, punched through covers for a sinle. 139/7

34.5 S Islam to G Dockrell, Lands it around off, Dockrell comes forward and defends it. 138/7

34.4 S Islam to B McCarthy, Comes down and mistimes his push towards mid on for a single. 138/7

34.3 S Islam to B McCarthy, Shorter outside off, punched to short extra cover. 137/7

34.2 S Islam to B McCarthy, Angles it on the stumps, McCarthy defends it watchfully. 137/7

34.1 S Islam to G Dockrell, Drives it through mid off for a single. 137/7

33.6 M Rahman to B McCarthy, Outside off, left alone. 136/7

33.5 M Rahman to B McCarthy, Full and angling into the batsman, watchfully kept out. 136/7

33.4 M Rahman to B McCarthy, Angles it across the batsman, Barry plays at it and is beaten all ends up. 136/7

33.3 M Rahman to B McCarthy, Slants it outside off, McCarthy looks to dig it out but is beaten. 136/7

33.2 M Rahman to B McCarthy, Full and wide outside off, left alone by the batsman. 136/7

Barry McCarthy walks out to bat.

33.1 M Rahman to G Wilson, OUT! Another one for the Bangladesh pacer! Shorter in length on the stumps, Wilson looks to pull it through but seems to have missed it. The players appeal and the umpire rules it out. Oh dear, the replays show that the ball brushed the body and was nowhere close to the bat. Wilson cannot believe his luck. Ireland sink further. 136/7

32.6 S Islam to G Dockrell, Lands it around off, Dockrell shapes to defend but gets it off the inner half towards the leg side. 136/6

32.5 S Islam to G Wilson, Pushes it through covers for a single. 136/6

32.4 S Islam to G Wilson, Angles it on the stumps, defended towards short mid-wicket. 135/6

32.3 S Islam to G Wilson, Bowls it outside off, Gary defends it off the inner half back down the wicket. 135/6

32.2 S Islam to G Dockrell, Lands it outside off, Dockrell plays at it without actually wanting to. The ball goes towards short third man for a single. 135/6

32.1 S Islam to G Dockrell, Shorter on the stumps, punched to the covers by the batsman. 134/6

31.6 M Rahman to G Wilson, Sprays it wide outside off, left alone by Wilson. 134/6

31.5 M Rahman to G Wilson, Almost another! The bowler bowls it on the stumps, Dockrell is beaten and gets a leading edge. The Fizz almost gets to the ball. 134/6

George Dockrell walks in to bat. Three slips in place now.

31.4 M Rahman to K O'Brien, OUT! Bangladesh are right on top! Mustafizur lands it outside off, Kevin O'Brien looks to go over extra cover but hits it in the air. Mosaddek Hossain comes in from the deep and dives full stretch to take it really well. What a superb catch, that it. Kevin falls after another start. He really needs to start playing impact innings and not just have such knocks. 134/6

31.3 M Rahman to G Wilson, Good stop! Fuller on off, played with an angled bat towards point. The fielder half stops it and parries it towards cover-point. A single taken. 134/5

31.2 M Rahman to G Wilson, Slants it wide outside off, Gary lets it to go through. 133/5

31.1 M Rahman to G Wilson, Good length around off, played towards gully from his crease. 133/5

30.6 S Islam to G Wilson, CHANCE! Lands it outside off, Wilson pushes it towards point and takes off. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. They do not take the overthrow. 133/5

30.5 S Islam to K O'Brien, Shorter on off, punched through mid off for a single. 132/5

30.4 S Islam to G Wilson, Lands it outside off, Wilson drives it through covers for a single. 131/5

30.3 S Islam to K O'Brien, Kevin gets across and hits it over mid on. The long on fielder goes to his left and cuts it off. A run taken. 130/5

30.2 S Islam to K O'Brien, Fuller on the stumps, turned towards short mid-wicket. 129/5

30.2 S Islam to K O'Brien, Fires it down the leg side, the batsman wants to sweep it but misses. Wide signaled. 129/5

30.1 S Islam to K O'Brien, Floats it outside off, O'Brien comes forward and defends it. 128/5

29.6 M Rahman to G Wilson, BEATEN! Slants it outside off on a fuller length, Wilson looks to push at it but is beaten all ends up. 128/5

29.5 M Rahman to G Wilson, Sprays it outside off, Wilson is happy to leave it. 128/5

29.4 M Rahman to G Wilson, Back of a length outside off, punched through covers for a couple of runs. 128/5

29.3 M Rahman to G Wilson, Slants it outside off on a fuller length, left alone. 126/5

29.2 M Rahman to G Wilson, Shorter outside off, guided towards point by the batsman. 126/5

29.1 M Rahman to G Wilson, Fuller in line of the stumps, Wilson almost chips it back to the bowler. 126/5

Gary Wilson is the new man in.

28.6 S Islam to Ed Joyce, OUT! Maiden ODI wicket for Sunzamul Islam! Islam lands it on off, Joyce wants to take him on, comes down to hit but mistimes it towards long on. Tamim Iqbal in the deep, gets under it and takes it safely. The bowler roars in delight and why not. Bangladesh have struck at timely intervals. 126/5

28.5 S Islam to K O'Brien, Fired on the stumps, Kevin comes down to have another go but gets it off the inside edge towards short fine leg for a single. 126/4

28.4 S Islam to Ed Joyce, Shorter on off, pushed to point for a quick single. 125/4

28.3 S Islam to K O'Brien, Slants it on the pads, clipped through mid on for a single. 124/4

28.2 S Islam to K O'Brien, FOUR! Welcome to international cricket, mate! Fuller in line of the stumps, Kevin O'Brien gets under it and just lofts it over mid on for a boundary. Good sign of intent by the Irish here. 123/4

28.1 S Islam to Ed Joyce, Full toss around off, clipped through mid on for a single. 119/4

Sunzamul Islam comes on for a bowl.

27.6 M Rahman to K O'Brien, Back of a length outside off, dabbed behind point for a couple of runs. 118/4

27.5 M Rahman to K O'Brien, Fuller outside off, guided towards point by Kevin. 116/4

27.4 M Rahman to K O'Brien, NOT OUT! Has it carried? Nope! Slants it outside off, Kevin O'Brien is early into his shot. The ball flies towards Sabbir at point who takes it and appeals. He is not sure though. Mortaza reckons that they should refer it upstairs. The umpire asks him to wait, consults his partner and eventually does go upstairs. The soft signal is not out and the replays show why, the ball just bounced in front of the fielder. 116/4

Is that out? Third umpire is referred for a clean catch at point. The soft signal is not out.

Kevin O'Brien is the new man in.

27.3 M Rahman to N O'Brien, OUT! Niall throws it away! Short and wide outside off, O'Brien looks to go big over point. Hits it too well and Tamim Iqbal at third man takes a good catch near the ropes. The bowling change works for the visitors and a wicket gifted. 116/4

27.2 M Rahman to N O'Brien, On the stumps, Niall defends it. 116/3

27.1 M Rahman to Ed Joyce, Shorter outside off, dabbed to third man for a single. 116/3

Mustafizur Rahman returns for a bowl.

26.6 Mahmudullah to N O'Brien, Stays back and defends it watchfully. 115/3

26.5 Mahmudullah to Ed Joyce, Flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 115/3

50-run stand up between Joyce and O'Brien!

26.4 Mahmudullah to Ed Joyce, FOUR! Top shot! Floats it on off, Joyce gets down on it and clips it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 114/3

26.3 Mahmudullah to N O'Brien, Fires it on the stumps, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 110/3

26.2 Mahmudullah to Ed Joyce, Hit hard! Joyce hits it very hard through the bowler for a single. 109/3

26.1 Mahmudullah to Ed Joyce, Lands it outside off, Joyce comes down and defends it. 108/3

25.6 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, Shorter in length outside off, guided down to third man for a single. 108/3

25.5 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, Good length on off, pulled to mid on by the batsman. He is just starting to get itchy here. 107/3

25.4 R Hossain to N O'Brien, Fuller outside off, sliced over point for a single. 107/3

25.3 R Hossain to N O'Brien, Shorter on the pads, worked through square leg for a couple by Niall. 106/3

25.2 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, Dabs it to third man for a single. 104/3

25.1 R Hossain to N O'Brien, Fuller in length, clipped through square leg for a single. 103/3

24.6 Mahmudullah to Ed Joyce, Joyce gets in line and defends. 102/3

24.5 Mahmudullah to Ed Joyce, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 102/3

24.4 Mahmudullah to N O'Brien, Fuller outside off, pushed into the gap at covers for a single. 102/3

24.3 Mahmudullah to Ed Joyce, Loud appeal for an lbw! Fires it on off, Joyce looks to work it through mid-wicket but is hit on his pads. The players appeal but the umpire stays put. There is an overthrow and they get a single. 101/3

24.2 Mahmudullah to Ed Joyce, Works it towards the left of the bowler. Mahmudullah dives and stops it. 100/3

24.1 Mahmudullah to N O'Brien, Fuller outside off, driven through mid off for a single. 100 up for the home side. 100/3

23.6 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, Fuller outside off, hit hard through the covers for a couple of runs. 99/3

23.5 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, On the stumps, Joyce watchfully keeps it out. 97/3

23.4 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, Slants it on a length just around off, pushed to mid off by the batsman. 97/3

23.3 R Hossain to N O'Brien, Fuller outside off, driven through point for a single. 97/3

23.2 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, Fuller in length on the stumps, turned towards mid-wicket for a single. 96/3

23.1 R Hossain to N O'Brien, Too full outside off, squeezed through point for a single. 95/3

Rubel Hossain returns for a bowl.

22.6 Mahmudullah to N O'Brien, Goes back and punches it over covers for a single. 94/3

22.5 Mahmudullah to N O'Brien, Too full on middle and leg, watching the batsman come down, O'Brien can only dig it out towards covers. 93/3

22.4 Mahmudullah to Ed Joyce, Comes down the wicket and drives it through mid on for a single. 93/3

22.3 Mahmudullah to N O'Brien, Loops it outside off, driven through covers for a single. 92/3

22.2 Mahmudullah to N O'Brien, Pushes it towards cover-point from his crease but not in the gap. 91/3

22.1 Mahmudullah to N O'Brien, Floats it outside off, NOB comes forward and pushes it towards the off side. 91/3

Mahmudullah comes on for a bowl.

21.6 M Hossain to Ed Joyce, Floated on off, drives it straight to covers. 91/3

21.5 M Hossain to N O'Brien, Tossed up off, O'Brein drives it through the covers for a run. 91/3

21.4 M Hossain to N O'Brien, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 90/3

21.3 M Hossain to N O'Brien, Quicker on a length, the batsman defends it of the front foot. 90/3

21.2 M Hossain to N O'Brien, FOUR! Short ball, N O Brein rocks back and punches it throguh covers and the ball races away to the fence. A maximum and a boundary of the last two balls faced by O'Brein. 90/3

21.1 M Hossain to Ed Joyce, Tossed up on leg stump, tries to tickle it but brushes his pads and they run through for a leg bye. 86/3

20.6 Al Hasan to N O'Brien, SIX! Lands it on the stumps, O'Brien comes down the wicket and clubs it over long on for a massive, massive biggie. Good end to the over. 85/3

20.5 Al Hasan to Ed Joyce, Drives it through mid on for a single. 79/3

20.4 Al Hasan to Ed Joyce, Turns it towards the leg side from his crease. 78/3

20.3 Al Hasan to Ed Joyce, Drives it down the ground but not in the gap. 78/3

20.2 Al Hasan to Ed Joyce, Comes forward and pushes it to covers. 78/3

20.1 Al Hasan to N O'Brien, Lands it around off, Niall gets across and paddles it to fine leg for a run. 78/3

19.6 M Hossain to N O'Brien, Gets it wide of the fielder at extra cover for a single. 77/3

19.5 M Hossain to N O'Brien, This is hit straight to extra cover form his crease. 76/3

19.4 M Hossain to N O'Brien, Turns it towards short mid-wicket where the fielder stops it. 76/3

19.3 M Hossain to N O'Brien, Lands it on middle and leg, almost hit back to the bowler by the batsman. The ball is stopping on the batsman. 76/3

19.2 M Hossain to N O'Brien, Shorter on middle, punched to point from his crease. 76/3

19.1 M Hossain to Ed Joyce, Floats it on off, driven through mid off for a single. 76/3

18.6 Al Hasan to Ed Joyce, Fuller on middle, clipped through mid on for a single. 75/3

18.5 Al Hasan to Ed Joyce, Flatter on off, defended watchfully by Joyce. 74/3

18.4 Al Hasan to Ed Joyce, Lands it on middle, nudged towards short mid-wicket. 74/3

18.3 Al Hasan to N O'Brien, Opens the face of the bat and gets it wide of the point fielder for a single. 74/3

18.2 Al Hasan to N O'Brien, Edged! Lands it on off, Niall comes forward to defend but gets an outside edge towards short third man. 73/3

18.1 Al Hasan to N O'Brien, Shorter outside off, worked towards the leg side. 73/3

17.6 M Hossain to N O'Brien, Pushes this wide of covers for a single. 73/3

17.5 M Hossain to N O'Brien, Pushes it into covers but not in the gap. 72/3

17.4 M Hossain to N O'Brien, Is that Dropped? Nope. Short outside off, O'Brien looks to cut it through but is beaten. That wasn't far from the off stump. 72/3

17.3 M Hossain to Ed Joyce, Drives it through mid off for a single. 72/3

17.2 M Hossain to N O'Brien, Comes down the wicket and drives it through mid off for a single. 71/3

17.1 M Hossain to Ed Joyce, Fuller outside off, driven through mid off for a single. 70/3

16.6 Al Hasan to N O'Brien, Gets it towards the leg side from his crease. 69/3

16.5 Al Hasan to Ed Joyce, Works it through mid-wicket for a single. 69/3

16.4 Al Hasan to Ed Joyce, This time the batsman comes forward and defends it watchfully. 68/3

16.3 Al Hasan to Ed Joyce, Bowls it on the stumps, defended back down the wicket. 68/3

16.2 Al Hasan to N O'Brien, Spots the batsman coming down, the batsman comes down and works it past the mid-wicket fielder for a single. 68/3

16.1 Al Hasan to N O'Brien, Flatter on the pads, turned towards square leg by the batsman. 67/3

15.6 M Hossain to Ed Joyce, FOUR! Short ball, Joyce rocks back and slaps it through covers for a boundary. Poor length, it spoils a good over by Hossain. 67/3

15.5 M Hossain to Ed Joyce, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 63/3

15.4 M Hossain to Ed Joyce, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 63/3

15.3 M Hossain to Ed Joyce, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 63/3

15.2 M Hossain to Ed Joyce, Tossed up, defends it by getting right behind the line. 63/3

15.1 M Hossain to N O'Brien, Quicker on a length, O'Brien pushes it to the cover region. 63/3

14.6 Al Hasan to N O'Brien, DROPPED! Tossed up, Neil goes on the back foot and tries to defend, the ball straightens, takes the outside edge and Mushfiqur drops a regulation catch. 62/3

14.5 Al Hasan to N O'Brien, Tossed up, batsman gets behind the line of the ball and defends it. 61/3

14.4 Al Hasan to N O'Brien, Full ball is driven to mid on. 61/3

14.3 Al Hasan to N O'Brien, The batsman has driven that ball straight back. 61/3

Niall O'Brien walks in.

14.2 Al Hasan to A Balbirnie, OUT! Bowled him. Arm ball by shakib, Balbirnie plays a forward defence and chopps it onto the off stump. Shakibs first wicket. 61/3

14.1 Al Hasan to Ed Joyce, Gets across and nudges it towards mid-wicket for a single. 61/2

13.6 M Rahman to A Balbirnie, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 60/2

13.5 M Rahman to Ed Joyce, Hits the length, Joyce turn it to the off side for a run. 60/2

13.4 M Rahman to Ed Joyce, The batsman has played it to the point region 59/2

13.3 M Rahman to Ed Joyce, Bowled on a length, defends it onto the ground. 59/2

13.2 M Rahman to Ed Joyce, FOUR! Cut through point, cant bowl short to him. SHort ball outside off, Joyce rocks back and cuts it to the point boundary. 59/2

13.1 M Rahman to Ed Joyce, Full ball on leg stump is driven to mid on 55/2

Mustafizur Rahman called back on.

12.6 Al Hasan to Ed Joyce, Turns it through the on side for a single. 55/2

12.5 Al Hasan to A Balbirnie, Gets another inside edge towards the leg side for a single. 54/2

12.4 Al Hasan to A Balbirnie, SIX! Top shot! Shorter on the stumps, Balbirnie picks it and pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie. Superb shot, that. 53/2

12.3 Al Hasan to A Balbirnie, Pushes it to covers from his crease. 47/2

12.2 Al Hasan to A Balbirnie, Gets an inside edge on this one as he aims to defend it. 47/2

12.1 Al Hasan to A Balbirnie, Gets it through covers for a couple of runs. 47/2

Shakib comes on.

11.6 M Mortaza to A Balbirnie, Drives it through covers for a single. 45/2

11.5 M Mortaza to Ed Joyce, The batsman delicately works it fine down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single. 44/2

11.4 M Mortaza to A Balbirnie, The batsman fails to get bat on that one and is hit on the pad. One run added to the total. Leg byes signalled by the umpire 43/2

11.3 M Mortaza to A Balbirnie, Driven through mid on by the batsman. 42/2

11.2 M Mortaza to A Balbirnie, Driven through the covers by the batsman. 42/2

11.1 M Mortaza to A Balbirnie, The batsman has played the square drive. 42/2

10.6 M Hossain to Ed Joyce, Short and wide, Joyce rocks back and cuts to point for a couple. 42/2

10.5 M Hossain to A Balbirnie, Quicker and shorter, Balbirnie cuts it to deep point for a run. 40/2

10.4 M Hossain to A Balbirnie, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 39/2

10.3 M Hossain to A Balbirnie, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 39/2

10.2 M Hossain to A Balbirnie, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 39/2

10.1 M Hossain to Ed Joyce, Driven towards the mid off region. They pick up a single. 39/2

Powerplay 2 time. Maximum of four fielders allowed outside the ring.

9.6 M Mortaza to A Balbirnie, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 38/2

9.5 M Mortaza to A Balbirnie, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 38/2

9.4 M Mortaza to A Balbirnie, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 38/2

9.3 M Mortaza to A Balbirnie, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 38/2

9.2 M Mortaza to A Balbirnie, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 38/2

9.1 M Mortaza to A Balbirnie, BEATEN! Bowled on a length nips away, batsman pokes at it and gets beaten on the outside edge. 38/2

8.6 M Hossain to Ed Joyce, Flighted on a length, batsman defends it straight to the bowler. 38/2

8.5 M Hossain to A Balbirnie, Tossed up, driven straight down the ground for a run. 38/2

8.4 M Hossain to A Balbirnie, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 37/2

Andy Balbirnie is the new man in.

8.3 M Hossain to W Porterfield, OUT! Mosaddek takes the catch this time. Dropped him in the last over and takes it on his own bowling. Tossed it up invites the batsman to play the drive. Porterfield lobs a catch straight to the bowler. A poor shot by the Ireland skipper, he could have easily made Bangladesh pay for the drop but he has to walk back. 37/2

8.2 M Hossain to W Porterfield, Flatter ball is punched down to mid on. 37/1

8.1 M Hossain to W Porterfield, Quicker on off stump, batsman goes back and pushes it back to the bowler. 37/1

You dropped a catch so now bowl says Mortaza. Mosaddek Hossain comes on for a bowl.

7.6 M Mortaza to Ed Joyce, Bowls it on a length on off, Joyce defends it to point. 37/1

7.5 M Mortaza to W Porterfield, Bowled on the leg side, it is tucked away for a single. 37/1

7.4 M Mortaza to W Porterfield, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 36/1

7.3 M Mortaza to W Porterfield, Good length ball, it is defended by covering the line of the ball. 36/1

7.2 M Mortaza to W Porterfield, DROPPED! Dropped a sitter at covers. They don't come easier than that. Slower ball sticks in the wicket, Porterfield tries to flick it but gets a leading edge towards covers, Mosaddek comes in to take it but drops it. Mortaza can't believe his luck. This could cost Bangladesh big time! 36/1

7.1 M Mortaza to W Porterfield, Shorter outside off, Porterfield mistimes his cut shot to covers. 36/1

6.6 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, A tad shorter on the stumps, tucked towards square leg by Joyce. A good over for Ireland, this. 36/1

6.5 R Hossain to W Porterfield, Slants it outside off on a good length, Portefield lets it go. Rahim fumbles behind the wickets and allows a bye. 36/1

6.4 R Hossain to W Porterfield, FOUR! Smacked! Shorter ball going across the batsman, Porterfield picks it early and just pulls it hard over square leg for a boundary. That sped to the fence there. 35/1

6.3 R Hossain to W Porterfield, FOUR! Far too full on off stump. Porterfield times it past mid off for a boundary. 31/1

6.2 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, Full on the pads, is tucked away for a single to fine leg. 27/1

6.1 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, On a length, the ball is defended onto the ground. 26/1

5.6 M Mortaza to W Porterfield, SIX! Short by the bowler, the ball sits up nicely, Porterfield rocks on the back foot and pulls it over square leg for a maximum. The umpires check if the ball carries all the way and replays show it did and hence a maximum is signaled. 26/1

5.5 M Mortaza to W Porterfield, Length ball outside off, The batsman lets the ball go. 20/1

5.4 M Mortaza to Ed Joyce, Short, goes for the cut, gets a top edge and it is fielded down at third man, they complete a run. 20/1

5.4 M Mortaza to Ed Joyce, Wide! Bowled wide outside off, umpire signals it as a wide. 19/1

5.3 M Mortaza to Ed Joyce, Good length outside off, Joyce leave the ball alone. 18/1

5.2 M Mortaza to Ed Joyce, Short outside off, does not get the timing right on the cut, it goes straight to the fielder 18/1

5.1 M Mortaza to Ed Joyce, Bowled down the leg side, it just misses the leg stump but it is not signaled a wide. Almost bowled around his legs. 18/1

Mashrafe Mortaza brings himself on for a bowl.

4.6 R Hossain to W Porterfield, Good length angling away, batsman watches the ball go through to the keeper. 18/1

4.5 R Hossain to W Porterfield, Bowled on a length outside off, the batsman lets it go through to the keeper. 18/1

4.4 R Hossain to W Porterfield, FOUR! On the pads, Porterfield tickles it fine to fine leg for a boundary. Poor line, that. 18/1

4.3 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, Banged on a length, played with soft hands on the offside and they run through for a single. 14/1

4.2 R Hossain to W Porterfield, Bowled on the pads, the batsman tries to flick it, misses and is hit on the pad. They run through for a leg bye. 13/1

4.1 R Hossain to W Porterfield, Good length, Porterfield defends it back to the bowler. 12/1

3.6 M Rahman to Ed Joyce, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 12/1

3.5 M Rahman to Ed Joyce, Again strays on the pads, flicked to the right of fine leg for a couple. 12/1

3.4 M Rahman to W Porterfield, Full on the pads, Porterfield flicks it uppishly over mid-wicket. The ball slows down due to the slow outfield and that allows the mid-wicket fielding running after it to stop it. Three runs taken. 10/1

3.4 M Rahman to W Porterfield, Wide! Way down the leg side, Mushfiqur does well behind the stumps to stop it and it is signaled a wide. 7/1

3.4 M Rahman to W Porterfield, Wide! Down the leg side and is signaled wide. 6/1

3.3 M Rahman to Ed Joyce, Stays on the pads of the batsman, Joyce flicks it through the leg side and they run three. 5/1

3.2 M Rahman to Ed Joyce, Back of a length ball, Joyce covers the line of the ball and defends it. 2/1

3.1 M Rahman to Ed Joyce, Beautiful bowling there, bowls it on a length, gets some away swing and the batsman feels for the ball and just beats the outside edge. 2/1

2.6 R Hossain to W Porterfield, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 2/1

2.5 R Hossain to W Porterfield, Hits the length outside off, the batsman lets the ball go through. 2/1

2.5 R Hossain to W Porterfield, Wide! Bowled down the leg side and signaled wide. 2/1

2.4 R Hossain to W Porterfield, BEATEN! Good length ball, nips away. Porterfield pokes at it and gets beaten on the outside. 1/1

2.3 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, Short, aimed at the ribs of the batsman, Joyce tickles it down to fine leg for a run. 1/1

2.2 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, Pulls the length back, gets a little more bounce out of the surface, Joyce rocks back and defends the ball. 0/1

2.1 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, Back of a length ball, wide outside off. The batsman lets the ball go through to the keeper. 0/1

1.6 M Rahman to W Porterfield, Full ball, Porterfield defends it onto the ground. 0/1

1.5 M Rahman to W Porterfield, Bowled on a length. Batsman plays that of the back foot. 0/1

1.4 M Rahman to W Porterfield, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 0/1

William Porterfield comes out to bat.

1.3 M Rahman to P Stirling, OUT! Gone! Back of a length ball angling away from the batsman, Stirling goes back to defend it, the ball gets high on him and takes an outside edge and it is taken at gully by Sabbir. First wicket for Bangladesh. 0/1

1.2 M Rahman to P Stirling, On the pads, Stirling tucks it to mid-wicket for no runs. 0/0

1.1 M Rahman to P Stirling, Hits the length, ball comes in a tad. Stirling gets behind the line and defends it back to the bowler. 0/0

Mustafizur Rahman to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.

0.6 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, Full on off, no movement for the bowler and it is driven to mid off. 0/0

0.5 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, Back of a length ball on middle, Ed goes back and defends the ball. 0/0

0.4 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, Bowls it on a length outside off, left alone by the batsman. 0/0

0.3 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, Short, outside off, Joyce cuts it to covers for no runs. 0/0

0.2 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, Good length outside off, the ball is left alone and through to the keeper. 0/0

0.1 R Hossain to Ed Joyce, Right on the money first up, on a length nipping back in a little and Ed Joyce tucks it to square leg. 0/0

