Ireland vs New Zealand Live Score: Tri-series, 5th ODI in Dublin

Toss:

Ireland win toss and opt to field first

Playing XIs:

Ireland: William Porterfield(c), Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Andrew Balbirnie, Niall O'Brien(w), Gary Wilson, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Peter Chase

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Luke Ronchi(w), Neil Broom, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi

Commentary (New Zealand innings)

36.3 B McCarthy to R Taylor, No run. 212/3

36.2 B McCarthy to R Taylor, No run. 212/3

36.1 B McCarthy to R Taylor, No run. 212/3

Barry McCarthy is back into the attack.

Corey Anderson strides out to the middle.

35.6 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, OUT! Stumped! Tom Latham departs! This is smart bowling from Dockrell! He sees Latham giving the charges and hence fires it full outside off, Latham cannot get bat to it as Niall O'Brien behind the stumps collects the ball and whips the bails off. Latham tries coming back inside the crease but is a bit too late in doing so. It's not even refereed upstairs and the Kiwi skipper starts to walk back but not before playing a superb knock. 212/3

35.5 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, FOUR! Lucky, very lucky! Floats it up on the stumps, Latham gets down to sweep but gets an inside edge which evades the leg stump and races down to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 212/2

35.4 G Dockrell to R Taylor, Darts it on middle and leg, worked through square leg for a single. 208/2

3rd ODI ton for Tom Latham.

35.3 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, There it is! A century for Tom Latham! A raise of the bat from him. Can he go on to get a daddy hundred? Floats it up around middle, Latham skips down the track and flicks it towards wide long on for a single. 207/2

35.2 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, Arm ball around off, defended from within the crease. 206/2

35.1 G Dockrell to R Taylor, Tossed up delivery around off, driven towards mid off for a single. 206/2

George Dockrell comes back into the attack.

Time for Drinks.

34.6 C Young to Tom Latham, FOUR! Latham moves onto 99! Too full and wide outside off, Latham transfers his weight on the front foot and drives it along the ground through extra cover for a boundary. 205/2

34.5 C Young to Tom Latham, Back of a length ball on middle, turned towards mid on. 201/2

34.4 C Young to Tom Latham, Shortish and angling away, Latham once again dabs it but the backward point fielder gets to the ball. 201/2

34.3 C Young to Tom Latham, Shortish on off, dabbed towards backward point. 201/2

34.2 C Young to Tom Latham, FOUR! What a hit! Overpitched on off, Latham just chips it over the bowler's head and picks up a boundary. 201/2

34.1 C Young to Tom Latham, The batsman dances down the track and does well to block the ball. 197/2

33.6 S Singh to R Taylor, Gives it air, Taylor drives it to mid-wicket. 197/2

33.5 S Singh to Tom Latham, Dances down the track and drives it to long on for a run. 197/2

33.4 S Singh to R Taylor, Fires it down leg side, sees the batsman coming down, Taylor adjusts and tucks it to mid-wicket for a run. 196/2

33.3 S Singh to Tom Latham, Short outside off, Latham cuts it to deep covers for a run. 195/2

33.2 S Singh to R Taylor, Quicker, Taylor tucks it on the leg side for a run. 194/2

33.1 S Singh to R Taylor, Tossed up, Taylor drives it to short mid-wicket for no runs. 193/2

32.6 C Young to R Taylor, Full ball, driven down the ground for a single. 193/2

32.5 C Young to R Taylor, FOUR! That's rubbing salt on the wound! A short ball on middle and off, Taylor swings at it. doesn't get it off the middle of the bat but had enough to hit it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 192/2

Free Hit.

32.5 C Young to Tom Latham, In the air... gone! What a catch that is by McCarthy! Wait, hang on! The umpire's are checking for the front foot. Dear! oh Dear! Young has overstepped! Ireland can't believe their luck. A length delivery on middle and leg, Latham flicks it in the air towards fine leg where Barry McCarthy sprints in and dives forward to to take it inches above the ground. They start to celebrate but the umpire asks the Kiwi skipper to wait as he checks for the front foot. Replays show Young was overstepped, Latham gets a reprieve here. Free-hit coming up. 188/2

32.4 C Young to Tom Latham, Latham doesn't pick it up and does well to defend it to safety on the leg side. 187/2

32.3 C Young to Tom Latham, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 187/2

32.2 C Young to R Taylor, Fullish on middle, Taylor shuffles a bit and works it towards the right of the mid on fielder for a single. 187/2

32.1 C Young to R Taylor, Fuller in length and angling in, flicked towards short mid-wicket. 186/2

Craig Young comes back into the attack!

31.6 S Singh to R Taylor, Tossed up around off, Taylor milks it down to long on for a single. 186/2

31.5 S Singh to R Taylor, Slower one around off, Taylor looks to flick by coming down but gets a safe leading edge back to Simi. 185/2

31.4 S Singh to R Taylor, Fuller around off, bunted back to Singh. 185/2

31.3 S Singh to R Taylor, Short and outside off, Taylor goes back and cuts it to the left of the backward point fielder. 185/2

31.2 S Singh to Tom Latham, The batsman has driven it through mid on. One run added to the total. 185/2

31.1 S Singh to R Taylor, Shuffles a touch and dinks down to long on for one. 184/2

30.6 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, Top edge but safe! Tosses it up around middle, Tom gets down to sweep it but gets a top edge which goes over the man at short fine leg who chases it and does well to stop it inside the rope. A brace added to the total. 183/2

30.5 G Dockrell to R Taylor, Floats it up on off, driven through covers for a single. 181/2

30.4 G Dockrell to R Taylor, Darts it full on off, Taylor jams it out towards short extra cover. 180/2

30.3 G Dockrell to R Taylor, A bit slower through the air around off, Ross defends it down the pitch. 180/2

30.2 G Dockrell to R Taylor, FOUR! Good shot! Tosses it wider outside off, Taylor reaches out to that one and drills it through covers for a boundary. 180/2

30.1 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, Leg bye! Steps out to flick it across the line but misses as the ball goes off the pads towards point. A leg bye taken. 176/2

29.6 S Singh to R Taylor, Flighted ball around off, Taylor gets on the front foot but plays a mistimed drive towards extra cover. 175/2

29.5 S Singh to Tom Latham, Very full on the stumps, worked down to long on for a single. 175/2

29.4 S Singh to Tom Latham, Floated delivery outside off, Tom lunges forward and drives it towards covers. 174/2

29.3 S Singh to R Taylor, Stays back, allows the back to turn in and then punches it towards mid on for a single. 174/2

29.2 S Singh to R Taylor, Tossed up around middle and off, Taylor comes down the track and drives it back to the bowler who does well to stop it by diving to his right. 173/2

29.1 S Singh to R Taylor, Slower through the air outside off, pushed off the front foot towards covers. 173/2

28.6 G Dockrell to R Taylor, Punched off the backfoot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 173/2

28.5 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, Waits for the ball, Latham punches it down to long on for a run. 172/2

28.4 G Dockrell to R Taylor, Quicker ball, Taylor plays it through mid-wicket for a run. 171/2

28.3 G Dockrell to R Taylor, Comes down the pitch and hits it down to Balbirnie on the long off boundary, mis-fields and they come back for a second. 170/2

28.2 G Dockrell to R Taylor, Tossed on a length, Taylor defends it onto the ground. 168/2

28.1 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, Flighted ball, swept to deep square leg for a run. 168/2

George Dockrell is back on!

27.6 S Singh to Tom Latham, Gets down the pitch and drives the ball this time past extra cover. The long off fielder mops it up as they pick up a single. 167/2

27.5 S Singh to Tom Latham, Tossed up, Latham pushes it to covers for no runs. 166/2

27.4 S Singh to R Taylor, Short outside off, Taylor plays the square cut for a run. 166/2

27.3 S Singh to Tom Latham, Latham dances down the track and drives it long off for a run. 165/2

27.2 S Singh to Tom Latham, Floats it on off stump, Latham defends it off the front foot. 164/2

27.1 S Singh to Tom Latham, Tossed up ball, Latham uses his feet and drives it to mid-wicket. 164/2

Simi Singh comes back into the attack!

26.6 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, Length ball, outside off, Latham guides it down to thrid man for a run. 164/2

26.5 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, Clipped through backward square leg, Taylor turns quickly for the second and they get back easily. 163/2

26.4 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, Stays in the crease and defends the ball into the leg side again, Singh is quick to stop it at mid-wicket. 161/2

26.3 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, Full ball, it's driven to mid on. 161/2

26.2 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, Lands on a length, Latham defends the ball into the ground. 161/2

26.1 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, Length ball on the pads, Latham tucks it through mid-wicket for a couple. 161/2

25.6 P Chase to R Taylor, Length ball it's defended by covering the line off the ball. 159/2

25.5 P Chase to Tom Latham, Full this time, Tom drives it through covers for a run. 159/2

25.4 P Chase to Tom Latham, SIX! Sails over this time! Chase, you cannot bowl short to this guy, he'll punish you all day log. Latham gets inside the line and just pulls it over the deep backward square leg fence for a maximum. There was a man there but he could only watch it sail over him. 158/2

25.3 P Chase to Tom Latham, Fuller in length and around off, Latham leans into it and drives it beautifully but finds the man at extra cover. Is kicking himself for not finding the gap. 152/2

25.2 P Chase to Tom Latham, FOUR! Short ball on the body of the batsman, Latham moves across and pulls it down to fine leg for a boundary. Brings up the 150 for New Zealand. 152/2

25.1 P Chase to R Taylor, Bowled on the pads, Taylor tucks it away to square leg for a run. 148/2

24.6 B McCarthy to R Taylor, Lands it on a length, Taylor plays it with soft hands on the off side for a single. 147/2

24.5 B McCarthy to R Taylor, Bowls it outside off, an easy leave for Ross. 146/2

24.4 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, On the pads works it to fine leg for a run. 146/2

24.3 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, Shorter ball, stays in the crease and wafts the ball into the legside. Singh fields again. 145/2

24.2 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, Back of a length, played to point for no runs. 145/2

24.1 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, Good length delivery, angling in, worked towards the man at mid-wicket. 145/2

Barry McCarthy is back on!

23.6 P Chase to R Taylor, Length ball outside off, it is left alone by the batsman. 145/2

Ross Taylor is the new man in!

23.5 P Chase to N Broom, OUT! Gone, timely wicket for Ireland! Peter Chase bowls a length ball, Broom comes down the track and tries to hit it over mid off. But much to his dismay he does not get the desired elevation and Ed Joyce stationed there leaps a bit to his left to take a simple catch. Broom is disappointed as he trudges back. 145/2

23.4 P Chase to N Broom, Full ball, Broom drives it to mid on for no runs. 145/1

23.3 P Chase to Tom Latham, Played to point for a run. 145/1

23.2 P Chase to Tom Latham, FOUR! Lovely wrist work, full on the pads Latham flicks it through mid-wicket and mid on for a boundary. No chance for any fielder there. 144/1

23.1 P Chase to N Broom, Length ball punches it off the back foot to covers for a run. 140/1

22.6 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, Flighted ball around off, Tom defends it down. 139/1

22.5 G Dockrell to N Broom, Drives it down to mid off for a run. 139/1

22.4 G Dockrell to N Broom, FOUR! Lovely use of the wrists! Broom comes down the track, meets the ball on the full and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 138/1

22.3 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, Quicker this time, flicks it to mid-wicket for a run. 134/1

22.2 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, Floats it up on off stump, Latham punches it down the ground towards long on. Balbirnie does well to dive and stop the ball, they run through for two. 133/1

22.1 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, SIX! Superb timing, great shot! Latham comes down the track to the tossed up delivery and lofts it inside out over long off for a maximum to start the over. He admires the shot himself. 131/1

21.6 P Chase to N Broom, Back of a length close to the off stump line, Broom waits for it and at the last moment tries dabbing it away. The ball doesn't rise and as a result he gets an inside edge to the keeper who collects it on the bounce. 125/1

21.5 P Chase to N Broom, Fuller and angling in, flicked towards short mid-wicket. 125/1

21.4 P Chase to N Broom, Good length ball on middle, defended back to the bowler. 125/1

21.3 P Chase to N Broom, On a length and outside off, steered towards backward point. 125/1

8th ODI fifty for Tom Latham!

21.2 P Chase to Tom Latham, Fifty up for the Kiwi skipper! He's played a good hand here and looks hungry for more! fuller ball on the stumps, driven off the front foot towards mid on and scampers through for a quick single. A raise of a bat from him. 125/1

21.1 P Chase to Tom Latham, Back of a length ball, angling in from outside off, Latham wrists it to the left of the mid on fielder. He wants the single but the fielder is quick to deny him. 124/1

Peter Chase is called back into the attack!

20.6 G Dockrell to N Broom, Short, batsman punches it through covers for a couple. 124/1

20.5 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, Comes down the track, drives it to long on for a run. 122/1

20.4 G Dockrell to N Broom, Quick ball, angling into the stumps, Broom plays it late to short third for a run. 121/1

50-run stand is up between Broom and Latham!

20.3 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, Quicker ball, Latham sweeps it and gets a top edge over the keeper for a run. 120/1

20.2 G Dockrell to N Broom, Waits for the ball, late cuts it to backward point for a single. 119/1

20.1 G Dockrell to N Broom, gets onto the front foot and drives the ball through extra cover. Its in the air and just out of Porterfield's reach at extra cover 118/1

19.6 S Singh to N Broom, Tosses it up, batsman sweeps it for a run. 116/1

19.5 S Singh to Tom Latham, Square cuts it to point for a run. 115/1

19.4 S Singh to Tom Latham, The batsman plays a sweep shot. 114/1

19.3 S Singh to N Broom, Comes down the track, plays it to mid-wicket for a run. 114/1

19.2 S Singh to N Broom, Tossed up, Broom defends it off the front foot. 113/1

19.1 S Singh to N Broom, FOUR! Poor bowling, sees the batsman charge, fires it down the leg side, the batsman just had to get bat on it and thats what he does, the ball races to the fine leg fence. 113/1

18.6 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, On a length, defended the ball by covering the line. 109/1

18.5 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, The batsman has driven that ball straight back. 109/1

18.4 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, FOUR! GREAT TIMING! Full ball, Latham gets down on one knee and sweeps it past short fine. Simi puts in a desperate dive but fails to stop the boundary. 109/1

18.3 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, Down the leg side, Lamtham attempts the sweep and misses it. Not called a wide. 105/1

18.2 G Dockrell to N Broom, Tossed up, Broom uses his feet and drives it to covers for a run. 105/1

18.1 G Dockrell to N Broom, A loud shout for an LBW! Dockrell sends it quicker through the air around off, it's the arm ball as Neil Broom looks to defend it with his bat close to the pad. The ball goes towards the keeper and the bowler keeps appealing. The keeper joins him as the umpire after taking his time shakes his head. From the side angle it looked like pad first but from the front angle it seemed like it's bat first. The umpire however, feels Broom has kept it out somehow. 104/1

George Dockrell is back into the attack.

Drinks are on the field!

17.6 P Stirling to Tom Latham, Around middle and leg, Latham gets down to sweep it but gets beaten. Just 3 off that over! 104/1

17.5 P Stirling to Tom Latham, Tosses it up outside off, Latham shimmies down the track and drives it hard towards extra cover where Porterfield dives to his right to stop it. 104/1

17.4 P Stirling to Tom Latham, Slows it through the air as Latham steps out and plays it with an angled bat towards point. 104/1

17.3 P Stirling to N Broom, Comes down the track and wrists it wide of mid on for one. 104/1

17.2 P Stirling to Tom Latham, Fuller around off, worked towards long on for another single. 103/1

17.1 P Stirling to N Broom, Tossed up around middle, driven towards long on for a single. 102/1

Paul Stirling to roll his arm over now!

16.6 B McCarthy to N Broom, On a length, Broom flicks it to square leg for a run. 101/1

16.5 B McCarthy to N Broom, Played to the point region by the batsman. 100/1

16.4 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, Short outside off, Latham cuts it to point for a run. 100/1

16.3 B McCarthy to N Broom, Slower ball, Broom hits it on the leg side for a run. 99/1

16.2 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, Bowls it on the leg stump, is flicked to fine leg for a run. 98/1

16.2 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, WIDE! Strays down the leg side, Latham misses the flick and it is called a wide. 97/1

16.1 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, On a length, defended back to the bowler. 96/1

Barry McCarthy comes back on for a bowl!

15.6 S Singh to N Broom, Floats it up outside off, turns in as Broom looks to work it on the leg side. Closes the bat face a bit early as the leading edge falls well short of the bowler. 96/1

15.5 S Singh to N Broom, Around off, it grips and turns in as Neil keeps it out off the front foot. 96/1

15.4 S Singh to Tom Latham, Floats it up around middle and off, Latham gets to the pitch of the delivery and drives it past the bowler to long on for a single. 96/1

15.3 S Singh to Tom Latham, Stays back and hits it straight to the point fielder. 95/1

15.2 S Singh to N Broom, Short and around middle, Broom comes a step ahead and pulls it through square leg for a single. 95/1

15.1 S Singh to Tom Latham, Comes down the track and eases it towards long on for a single. 94/1

14.6 C Young to N Broom, Angles the ball down to backward point, Porterfield gets to the ball quickly to cut off the run. 93/1

14.5 C Young to N Broom, FOUR! Easy picking! Short on the body off the batsman, he pulls the ball to fine leg for a boundary. 93/1

14.4 C Young to N Broom, Driven through mid-off by the batsman. 89/1

14.3 C Young to Tom Latham, Back of a length outside off, Latham tries to pull it over mid-wicket, gets a top edge and has just enough to clear the infield, they run through for a single. 89/1

14.2 C Young to Tom Latham, Length ball on the stumps, is flicked by Latham to short mid-wicket. 88/1

14.1 C Young to Tom Latham, Full ball on middle is driven to mid on for no runs. 88/1

13.6 S Singh to N Broom, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 88/1

13.6 S Singh to N Broom, Wide! Bowled down the leg side and called a wide. 88/1

13.5 S Singh to Tom Latham, Quicker outside off, Latham cuts it off the back foot for a run. 87/1

13.4 S Singh to Tom Latham, Uses his feet, gets to the pitch off the ball, but is driven straight to cover. 86/1

13.3 S Singh to N Broom, Again on the pads, flicks it to square leg for a run. 86/1

13.2 S Singh to Tom Latham, On the pads this time, is flicked to the leg side for a run. 85/1

13.1 S Singh to Tom Latham, Tosses it up, Latham drives it to cover. 84/1

12.6 C Young to N Broom, FOUR! Tickled fine! Young drifts on the pads, Broom flicks it to fine leg, the fielder over runs it and lets it go for a boundary. Should have done better there. 84/1

12.5 C Young to N Broom, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 80/1

12.4 C Young to N Broom, Bowled on a length, Broom defends it off the back foot. 80/1

12.3 C Young to N Broom, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads. 80/1

12.2 C Young to N Broom, Big appeal for LBW, but the umpire is not interested. Fuller and angling in on the pads, Broom flicks it off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 80/1

12.1 C Young to Tom Latham, Short on the body, Latham tucks it for a single to square leg. 80/1

11.6 S Singh to Tom Latham, Quicker outside off, Latham punches through covers for a run. 79/1

11.5 S Singh to Tom Latham, Short ball outside off, Latham attempts to cut but is beaten. 78/1

11.4 S Singh to N Broom, Floats it on the pads, Broom flicks it to square leg for a run. 78/1

11.3 S Singh to Tom Latham, Bowled outside off, Latham punches off the back foot for a run. 77/1

11.2 S Singh to N Broom, Tossed up on off stump, Broom drives it through covers for a run. 76/1

11.1 S Singh to Tom Latham, Simi starts off with a low full toss on the pads, Latham tickles it to short fine leg and the fielder dives to his left to make a good stop, the batsman still run through for a single. 75/1

10.6 C Young to N Broom, On a length and around middle, turned through the leg side for nothing. 74/1

Simi Singh is seen warming up. Shouldn't be long before he comes into the attack...

10.5 C Young to N Broom, Strays on the pads, clipped through square leg for a couple. 74/1

10.4 C Young to Tom Latham, Another short ball on leg, Latham tucks it through mid-wicket for one. 72/1

10.3 C Young to Tom Latham, Good length delivery on off, pushed off the front foot towards the off side. 71/1

10.2 C Young to N Broom, Shortish on off, dabbed down to third man for a single. Broom is off the mark. 71/1

Neil Broom is the next man in!

10.1 C Young to L Ronchi, OUT! Bowled 'em! Craig Young draws first blood! A much-needed one for the hosts! He hurls it on a good length and it nips back in as Ronchi tries to hit it away. Luke misses it completely and the ball goes on to disturb the woodwork behind. Ronchi walks back after providing a good start. 70/1

Craigh Young comes back into the attack!

Powerplay 2 signalled! Maximum 4 fielders are now allowed outside the circle. Can Ireland get their first breakthrough or will the Kiwis continue to march on?

9.6 B McCarthy to L Ronchi, Fuller in length and angling in, eased down to long on for a comfortable single. 70/0

9.5 B McCarthy to L Ronchi, Rolls his fingers over the ball around off, Ronchi tries cutting it but is undone by the lack of pace on it. 69/0

9.4 B McCarthy to L Ronchi, Fires in a yorker at the base of the stumps, Ronchi does well to keep it at bay. 69/0

9.3 B McCarthy to L Ronchi, Good length delivery in the line of the stumps, pushed straight to mid on. 69/0

9.2 B McCarthy to L Ronchi, Back of a length on off, punched off the back foot towards Stirling at covers. 69/0

9.1 B McCarthy to L Ronchi, Angles in a length delivery on the pads, Ronchi tries to tuck it away but wears it on the thigh pad as the ball rolls away towards mid-wicket. 69/0

8.6 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, Tossed it up on off, driven towards the cover fielder. 69/0

8.5 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, Loopy ball around middle and leg, worked towards the leg side. 69/0

8.4 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, FOUR! Up and over! Nicely tossed up around middle and off, Latham skips down the track and flicks it uppishly over mid-wicket. A couple of bounce and into the fence she goes. Dockrell was brought into the attack to stop the bleeding but even he's been taken for aplenty. 69/0

8.3 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, Tom has punched the ball off the back foot. 65/0

8.2 G Dockrell to L Ronchi, Tossed up around middle and leg, turned through mid-wicket for a single. 65/0

8.1 G Dockrell to L Ronchi, Flatter around middle, punched off the back foot towards Joyce at mid on. 64/0

7.6 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, FOUR! Easily done! Fuller and on the pads, Latham doesn't let it go waste. Flicks it neatly through square leg and ends the over with another boundary. 64/0

7.5 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, Shortish on leg, Latham mistimes the pull over the square leg fielder and comes back for a brace. 60/0

7.4 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, Very full outside off, Latham crouches low to dig it out but fails to get any wood on it. 58/0

7.3 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, On the pads, clipped towards square leg. 58/0

7.3 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, Wide! Sprays down the leg side, the batsman leaves it alone. 58/0

7.2 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, FOUR! Edged and away! On a length and it moves away a touch outside off, Latham looks to punch it through the off side but gets a thick outside edge which evades the first slip fielder. Andrew Balbirnie in the deep was a bit square and had no chance to stop that one. 57/0

7.1 B McCarthy to Tom Latham, FOUR LEG BYES! McCarthy has a wayward start here! Serves it on the pads, Latham tries helping it down to fine leg but the ball brushes his pads and goes past Nial O'Brien to the fine leg fence. 53/0

Barry McCarthy comes into the attack.

6.6 G Dockrell to L Ronchi, Very full around off, Ronchi makes a bit of room and drives it towards point for nothing. 49/0

6.5 G Dockrell to L Ronchi, Flattish around middle and off, Ronchi rocks back to pull but misses as the ball goes under his bat to the keeper. 49/0

6.4 G Dockrell to L Ronchi, Another short ball, it's punched towards covers where the fielder puts in a dive to his right to stop it. They look for a single but won't get it. 49/0

6.3 G Dockrell to L Ronchi, FOUR! That's flayed! Drops it short and it's serves quicker outside off, Ronchi pounces on it in a flash. Cuts it hard and it goes past the man at point for back-to-back boundaries. 49/0

6.2 G Dockrell to L Ronchi, FOUR! Lovely! Tosses it up outside off, Ronchi moves leg side and lifts it inside out over extra cover for a boundary. 45/0

6.1 G Dockrell to L Ronchi, Tossed up around off, turning in a touch, Ronchi makes room and punches it towards covers. 41/0

5.6 P Chase to Tom Latham, Comes forward to this yorker and digs it out towards covers. 12 off the over! 41/0

5.5 P Chase to Tom Latham, SIX! Another biggie! Short of a length delivery on leg, Tom Latham moves inside the line and pulls it with authority over fine leg for second maximum of the over. NZ are off to a great start here. 41/0

5.4 P Chase to Tom Latham, Good length delivery on off, punched towards Stirling at cover-point. Another good stop! 35/0

5.3 P Chase to Tom Latham, Stays back and defends it with a straight blade towards covers. 35/0

5.2 P Chase to Tom Latham, SIX! What a shot that is! Short, width on offer outside off and Tom Latham is too good a player to miss out on that one. He slaps it off over point as the ball sails over the fence for a biggie. 35/0

5.1 P Chase to Tom Latham, Super stop! Fuller in length and around off, Latham drives it hard but Simi Singh at extra cover dives to his right to save a certain boundary. 29/0

4.6 G Dockrell to L Ronchi, Floats it up around off, punched hard but another brilliant stop in covers. A good tight over from Dockrell. 29/0

4.5 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, Fuller around middle, worked towards short mid-wicket where the fielder dives to stop it with one hand. The batsmen get one though. 29/0

4.4 G Dockrell to Tom Latham, Around middle and leg, flicked towards short mid-wicket. 28/0

A slip comes in for Latham...

4.3 G Dockrell to L Ronchi, Short and turning away a touch, Ronchi punches it towards Stirling at point who fumbles and allows them to pick up a single. 28/0

4.2 G Dockrell to L Ronchi, Drops it a bit short and outside off, Luke camps back and cuts it hard but finds the fielder at point. 27/0

4.1 G Dockrell to L Ronchi, Tossed up delivery around middle, Ronchi off the back foot defends it back to the bowler. 27/0

George Dockrell comes on to bowl.

3.6 P Chase to Tom Latham, Good length delivery on the pads, Latham tucks it towards square leg. 27/0

3.5 P Chase to Tom Latham, Fuller and curling back in, the Kiwi skipper drives it back to the bowler. 27/0

3.4 P Chase to Tom Latham, Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes it towards covers. 27/0

3.3 P Chase to Tom Latham, Good length delivery, angling away, Tom presses forward and defends it towards point. 27/0

3.2 P Chase to L Ronchi, Angles in a length ball from around off, tapped in front of point for a quick single. 27/0

3.1 P Chase to L Ronchi, FOUR! Easy picking those! Short and angling down leg, Ronchi swivels a touch and pulls it down to fine leg for a one bounce boundary. Ireland are offering too much loose balls. 26/0

2.6 C Young to Tom Latham, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 22/0

2.5 C Young to L Ronchi, NOT OUT! Fuller in length and around middle, Luke Ronchi bunts it back to Chase who gets a hand to it and deflects it towards covers. They look to steal a quick single as Singh has a shy at the bowler's end. He hits and they appeal. It's refereed upstairs and replays show the Kiwi keeper is fine. 22/0

A run out appeal against Ronchi is refereed upstairs...

2.4 C Young to L Ronchi, Touch fuller on off, Ronchi drives it off the front foot towards Singh at extra cover who fails to stop it with a dive. The ball rolls further and they manage to come back for a couple of runs. 21/0

2.3 C Young to L Ronchi, FOUR! Shot, that! Back of a length delivery in the channel on off, Ronchi cuts it between cover and point for another boundary. 19/0

2.2 C Young to L Ronchi, Serves a short ball outside off, Ronchi looks to cut but the ball kicks off the deck and he gets beaten. 15/0

2.1 C Young to Tom Latham, Length delivery on the leg stump, clipped through backward square leg for a single. 15/0

1.6 P Chase to Tom Latham, Strays on the pads, clipped through backward square leg for a single. 14/0

1.5 P Chase to Tom Latham, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 12/0

1.4 P Chase to Tom Latham, Slightly overpitches on off, Latham drives it off the front foot towards extra cover for nothing. 12/0

1.4 P Chase to Tom Latham, Very full and wide outside off, Latham has got nothing to do with that one. 12/0

1.3 P Chase to Tom Latham, On a length and outside off, easy leave for Latham. 12/0

1.2 P Chase to Tom Latham, Fuller in length and on the stumps, driven back to the bowler who gets a hand to hit and deflects it on the stumps at his end. 12/0

1.1 P Chase to Tom Latham, From around the wicket, he angles it away, Latham shoulders his arms. 12/0

Peter Chase to bowl with the second new ball.

0.6 C Young to L Ronchi, FOUR! More runs! Expensive start for the Irish here! Offers width and was asking for trouble, Ronchi cuts it over cover-point and finds the fence again. 12 from the first over! 12/0

0.5 C Young to L Ronchi, Fuller on off, driven towards covers where Singh dives to stop the ball. 8/0

0.4 C Young to L Ronchi, Angles in a length delivery, pushed towards the point fielder. 8/0

0.3 C Young to L Ronchi, FOUR! Lovely start! Back of a length delivery outside off, Ronchi stays on the back foot and punches it through extra cover. Splits the gap and earns himself another boundary. 8/0

0.2 C Young to L Ronchi, On a length and around off, Luke tries to fetch it from outside off but gets a bottom edge which goes on the bounce to the keeper. 4/0

0.1 C Young to L Ronchi, FOUR! Top edge and over the slip cordon! Young starts with a short of a length ball, wide outside off, Ronchi throws the kitchen sink at it. Gets a top edge that flies over the slip cordon and races down to the third man fence for a boundary. New Zealand are away. 4/0

