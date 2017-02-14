    Quick Links

    Irfan and Yusuf Pathan Hail Virat Kohli's Leadership

    Press Trust of India | Feb 14, 2017 08:52 IST| UPDATED: Feb 14, 2017 08:52 IST
    Image credit: AP.

    Vadodara: Cricketers Irfan and Yusuf Pathan hailed India skipper Virat Kohli for his stupendous performance with the bat and leading the team to another comprehensive Test victory against Bangladesh.

    Indian bowlers showed tremendous perseverance on an unresponsive pitch to crush Bangladesh by 208 runs in the one-off Test in Hyderabad today and stretch the team's unbeaten streak to 19 matches.

    "India's future is very bright under Kohli's leadership," said Irfan and Yusuf.

    The win was the Indian team's eighth victory in nine home Tests this season with the only draw coming against England at Rajkot.

    This was India's the sixth successive series victory under Virat Kohli starting from Sri Lanka series in 2015.