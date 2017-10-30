Irfan Pathan Dropped: Kiran More 'sad & shocked' at Baroda's Decision

Nobody could have imagined that the star all-rounder would be in for such a shocking treatment from his own home association. After being appointed captain for the whole Ranji Trophy season, Pathan was unceremoniously dropped from the Baroda Ranji team after playing just two matches in the beginning of the season.
“This is very sad. Very unfortunate, I don’t want to say anything. I am no longer involved with Baroda cricket but this is very sad,” says former India player Kiran More.
"Not wishing Good Morning & not being a YES man to ur boss can go against u...but don’t bother, keep doing ur work #keepfighting #keeptrying" was Pathan’s first reaction on his official twitter handle after hearing this news.
When contacted, Pathan politely declined to add anything else. The seasoned cricketer however says that he is not going to take it easy. “I am a fighter and I will find a way. This is life and this is cricket,” said Pathan, the Man of the Match of 2007 World T20 final champion team, whose tone clearly suggested that he was equally shocked and hurt.
Ironically, only a couple of days ago, Ashish Nehra, who is retiring from international cricket after the first T20 international between India and New Zealand, told this writer that in India people are very harsh on cricketers who are past 30.
“A lot of cricketers who have represented India and are in their 30s have spoken to me over the last couple of years. I have been telling them that if I can play till 38, they too can,” said Nehra.
Perhaps Pathan too can take a leaf out of Nehra’s book who has been treated disdainfully by his state selectors from Delhi in past.
First Published: October 30, 2017, 8:36 PM IST