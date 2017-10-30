Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Irfan Pathan Loses Baroda Captaincy Role to Deepak Hooda

Cricketnext.com | Updated: October 30, 2017, 3:53 PM IST
A file photo of Irfan Pathan.(Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, all-rounder Irfan Pathan has been axed as the Baroda skipper, for the Ranji Trophy. Pathan led the side in first two rounds, where his team lost to Madhya Pradesh and conceded lead against Andhra.

“Performance isn’t the issue. Fitness isn’t an issue. Discipline isn’t an issue. The reason you can find out from BCA,” Irfan Pathan told Indian Express. Instead of Pathan, youngster Deepak Hooda has been handed the responsibility to lead the side.

Snehal Parikh, BCA secretary, said it was the selection committee’s call to go with a young captain against Tripura, whom Baroda play next. However, the door is not closed on Irfan. “The selection committee took a call to drop Irfan and pick Hooda as the captain. If you look at the season, from this year onwards we will be playing only six league games. Baroda lost to Madhya Pradesh and last game, the result didn’t go in our favour. The selectors thought it should be ideal if we try a new captain for the next game,” Parikh said.

Both Pathan and BCA, have had tumultuous relationship in the past. Last year, Pathan was not picked for the Ranji side despite being fit. This year too, he was handed the captaincy only three days before Baroda opened their campaign against Madhya Pradesh.
First Published: October 30, 2017, 3:53 PM IST

